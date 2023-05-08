33 Churches Set to Separate from Rio Texas Conference of United Methodist Church

Unsplash/Stefan Kunze

To authorize the disaffiliation of 33 churches from the United Methodist Church (UMC), Rio Texas Conference delegates met in San Antonio on Saturday for a special session. This decision occurs as the denomination loses thousands of congregations across the country due to internal strife over LGBTQ ministry and participation over a period of years.

In the article in Buffalo News, Rio Texas Conference Bishop Robert Schnase said that several churches felt the need to sever ties with The United Methodist Church. Despite not wanting anyone to leave, he said he hopes for the best for them, guided by God.

Rio Texas Conference Approves Departure of 33 Churches from United Methodist Church

When a small majority in 2019 supported opposing same-sex marriages and LGBTQ clergy members, the division within the denomination widened. According to Dallas News, conservative congregations all around the country are attempting to disaffiliate because they feel that this decision is not being upheld. However, several churches dispute that their acceptance of LGBTQ people caused their leave and instead blame a variety of difficulties with the larger denomination, from theological disagreements to financial issues.

For the 33 departing congregations, the special session vote at the University of Texas at San Antonio represents the conclusion of a protracted process that included a six-month reflection period and permission from the Conference's board of trustees. The Rio Texas Conference, which is a component of the South Central Jurisdiction of the UMC, includes cities including San Antonio, Austin, and Corpus Christi as well as South and portions of West and Central Texas.|

On June 8, the meeting, which formerly included 350 churches, will meet in Corpus Christi for its usual annual meeting, during which it is anticipated that more congregations may seek disaffiliation. The UMC is permitting communities to leave while keeping their properties and assets under a 2019 decision known as Paragraph 2553 of the Book of Discipline, provided that specific actions are performed before the end of 2023.

UMC Faces Uncertain Future Amid Growing Division and Church Disaffiliations

The future of the United Methodist Church (UMC) is in doubt due to growing divides over LGBTQ inclusiveness that have led thousands of parishes to sever their ties to the denomination. According to the story shared in Gazette Extra, the General Conference, an assembly of UMC representatives from around the world that takes place every four years, had a special session in St. Louis in 2019 to discuss this divisive subject. A mere 53% of voters supported the position against same-sex unions and the ordination of LGBTQ+ clergy, widening the gap even further.

Due to the pandemic, the upcoming General Conference, which was initially planned for 2020, has been repeatedly postponed. The new date for the gathering is 2024. This meeting is eagerly awaited because it is believed that the continuing controversy over LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriages will once again take center stage.

The number of congregations leaving the UMC has increased in the interim, with Texas seeing the most significant number of exits nationwide. In March, the North Texas Conference approved the de-affiliation of 41 local churches, and in December, two other regional conferences in Texas lost over half of their parishes. In Texas alone, close to 600 churches have cut ties with the UMC overall.

Approximately 2,500 congregations nationwide, or 8% of the UMC's total, have so far renounced their affiliation. The future course of the UMC and potential solutions to the current issues are still up in the air as the denomination moves closer to the 2024 General Conference.

