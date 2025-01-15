Poll Reveals 75% of U.S. Parents Oppose Trans Ideology in Public Schools

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Stavrialena Gontzou

A recent survey indicates that a significant majority of U.S. parents oppose the promotion of trans ideology in public schools. This comes as states take action to protect parental rights and ensure fairness in sports for female athletes.

Sponsored by the parental rights advocacy group Parents Defending Education and conducted by CRC Research, the poll gathered responses from 1,000 American parents of children aged 18 or younger between December 12 and 18, 2024.

When asked whether schools should help children change their gender identity, only 19% agreed that schools should socially transition children without parental consent. In contrast, 80% of parents disagreed with this approach, with 62% strongly opposing it.

Additionally, an overwhelming majority (75%) of respondents disagreed that schools should keep a student's gender identity from their parents, with 59% expressing strong opposition. Only 24% supported withholding information about trans-identified students’ gender identities from parents.

The survey revealed that 77% of parents believed that “schools should require teachers or staff to inform parents if their child wants to use a different name or pronoun at school,” and 57% strongly agreed. Only 22% opposed keeping parents informed about their child's desire to use a name that aligns with their stated gender identity.

A training presentation for teachers in Wisconsin stated that “parents are not entitled to know their kids’ identities” and that “that knowledge must be earned,” but only 25% of respondents agreed. In comparison, 74% disagreed, including 61% who strongly disagreed, and 19% contended that “because some parents are not supportive of children changing their gender identity, schools should affirm student gender transitions and help keep them hidden from parents who disapprove.”

Conversely, 79% of parents surveyed sympathized with the viewpoint that because “a child changing his or her gender identity has major long-term medical and psychological ramifications,” parents should be kept informed if their child requests to be referred to by a different gender at school.

Three out of four parents supported “legislation requiring schools to tell parents if their child wants to change their gender identity at school.”In a related question, 79% of parents favored legislation requiring schools to obtain parental consent before assisting students in changing their gender identity, with 61% strongly supporting such measures.

The survey also found that 74% oppose “teachers providing instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary school,” while 72% oppose allowing students and staff to room with others based on gender identity rather than biological sex during field trips.

Among parents surveyed about allowing “biological males, who identify as females, being allowed to participate on girls’ sports teams,” 78% voiced opposition. When asked about whether males who identify as females should be allowed to use women’s bathrooms and locker rooms, 77% opposed the idea, with 60% strongly opposed.

This survey comes at a time when some states have enacted laws prohibiting school officials from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with young students. Certain school districts face lawsuits accusing them of keeping children’s gender transitions secret from parents, as well as allowing trans-identified male students to share accommodations with female students during school field trips.

Additionally, several states have implemented laws requiring athletes to compete on sports teams based on their biological sex rather than their self-declared gender identity.