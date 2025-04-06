White House Press Secretary Claims ‘Spiritual Warfare’ at Play Around Trump

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. | Screenshot: YouTube/ FOX 5 New York

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared her experiences and beliefs regarding spiritual warfare and President Donald Trump in a recent interview.

Leavitt, known for being the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history, stated that she has witnessed spiritual warfare up close while working with President Trump. She believes that despite the presence of “evil forces,” God has elevated Trump to his position.

In an interview with CBN published last Friday, Leavitt, a devout Roman Catholic, expressed her belief in spiritual warfare.

“I certainly believe in spiritual warfare,” she said. “And I think I saw it firsthand, especially throughout the campaign trail with President Trump. And I think there certainly were evil forces. And I think that the president was saved by the grace of God on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, and he's in this moment for a reason.”

Leavitt reflected on her historic role, surpassing Ronald Ziegler, who served under President Richard Nixon at age 29, to become the youngest press secretary. During her time as the Trump campaign's national press secretary, Leavitt was pregnant and chose to forego maternity leave after witnessing the president being shot at a Butler rally just three days after giving birth to her son, Nicholas.

Leavitt credits her Catholic faith for helping her navigate the scrutiny and pressures of her position.

“My faith is incredibly important to me, I would argue, now more than ever, being in a role that is very demanding and at times controversial, and there's a lot of public pressure and discussion online about who you are and your family,” she said. “And you know, it could be difficult for someone who doesn't have faith. But with faith, all things are possible.”

She further elaborated on her perspective that God can use even failures to accomplish His purposes. “God has a plan for everyone, I believe that firmly,” Leavitt stated. “So God knew what He was doing, I believe, and you just have to trust the process and trust that He's working in your life, and stay grounded in your faith throughout the way.”