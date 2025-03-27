Mel Gibson's ‘The Passion of the Christ’ Sequel to Commence Filming This Summer

First Trailer for “The Passion of the Christ 2: Resurrection” | Screenshot: YouTube/ KH Studio

Mel Gibson’s highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster hit "The Passion of the Christ," titled “The Resurrection of the Christ,” is set to begin filming this summer.

Cinecittà Studios CEO Manuela Cacciamani announced to Il Sole 24 Ore that Gibson and Icon Productions plan to begin filming the sequel in August, as reported by Variety.

Filming will take place at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios, the same location where the original film was shot, with additional production in the Italian town of Matera and other historical sites including Ginosa, Gravina Laterza, and Altamura.

Jim Caviezel will reprise his role as Jesus, joined by Maia Morgenstern as Mary and Francesco De Vito as Peter. Gibson will direct the film and co-wrote the script with "Braveheart" writer Randall Wallace.

In a January interview with Joe Rogan, Gibson described the upcoming film as “an acid trip,” adding that he has “never read anything like” the script. He also mentioned plans to use de-aging techniques for Caviezel, who is now 56.

Gibson reflected on the opposition the first film faced, stating, “There was a lot of opposition to it. I think if you ever hit on that subject matter, you're going to get people going because, of course, it's a big subject matter.”

He explained the film's core message: “The idea was that we're all responsible for this, that His sacrifice was for all mankind, and that for all our ills and all the things in our fallen nature, it was a redemption. So, you know, and I believe that.”

As a professing Catholic, Gibson views the Gospels as “verifiable history,” citing extra-biblical accounts that affirm the existence of Jesus of Nazareth. He emphasized the commitment of the apostles, stating, “Every single one of those guys died rather than deny their belief,” insisting that “nobody dies for a lie.”

He acknowledged that the resurrection poses a significant challenge for many as it “requires the most faith and the most belief,” asserting, “Who gets back up three days later after he gets murdered in public? ... Buddha didn't do that.”

Since its premiere in 2004, “The Passion of the Christ” has become the highest-grossing R-rated film in U.S. history, earning $370.8 million against a $30 million budget, and was nominated for three Academy Awards.