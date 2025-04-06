UK Court Convicts Christian Woman for Breaching Buffer Zone Law with Sign at Abortion Clinic

Livia Tossici-Bolt stands near an abortion facility in Bournemouth, England, holding a sign that says “here to talk, if you want to.” | ADF International

A Christian woman in the UK has been convicted of breaching an abortion clinic buffer zone after holding a sign offering help.

Dr. Livia Tossici-Bolt was found guilty at Poole Magistrates’ Court and received a conditional discharge. She is also required to pay prosecution costs amounting to $25,800 (£20,000) by May 31. In response, a fundraising campaign has been launched to assist her with the costs.

Dr. Tossici-Bolt maintains her innocence, stating, “I was not protesting and did not harass or obstruct anyone. All I did was offer consensual conversation in a public place, as is my basic right, and yet the court found me guilty.”

She was prosecuted after her refusal to pay a fixed penalty notice for displaying a sign within the abortion clinic buffer zone in Bournemouth. Her sign read, “Here to talk, if you want.” She clarified that the sign merely offered consensual discussions with women accessing the facility and did not convey any stance on abortion, which she believes did not breach the buffer zone regulations.

Her conviction came despite an unusual intervention by the U.S. State Department, which highlighted the significance of free speech in U.S.-U.K. relations. Following her conviction on Friday, Tossici-Bolt is considering her legal options.

She expressed concern over the state of freedom of expression in the U.K., questioning, “What has happened to this country? The U.S. State Department was right to be concerned by this case as it has serious implications for the entire Western world.”

Tossici-Bolt remains dedicated to defending free speech, saying, “I remain committed to fighting for free speech, not only for my own sake but for all my fellow citizens. If we allow this precedent of censorship to stand, nobody’s right to freely express themselves is secure.”

The judge who presided over her case is also overseeing the case of another pro-life advocate, Adam Smith-Connor, who has been convicted and is awaiting an appeal hearing scheduled for July.