90% of Protestant Pastors Reject the Notion That God's Material Blessings Are Conditional

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Katt Yukawa

A recent poll conducted by Lifeway Research revealed Protestant pastors' attitudes towards the prosperity gospel.



The survey, which included responses from 1,003 Protestant pastors between August 8 and September 3, 2024, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3% at the 95% confidence level

The report indicates that only 8% of Protestant pastors believe that “individuals must do something for God in order to receive material blessings from Him,” while a significant 90% disagreed with this statement, and 2% were uncertain of their stance.

18% of the pastors surveyed stated that their churches “teach that if you give more money to the church and charities, God will bless the giver in return.” Conversely, 79% disagreed with this teaching, while 3% were unsure.

Opinions among the clergy appeared more divided regarding the notion of whether God desires people to achieve financial prosperity. The survey found that 37% agreed with this belief, while 59% disagreed, and 5% remained uncertain.

Lifeway contrasted these findings with a 2022 survey conducted among Protestant churchgoers, revealing that 45% believed that “to receive material blessings from God they have to do something for God.”

This earlier survey also indicated that 76% of churchgoers thought that “God wants them to prosper financially,” highlighting a noticeable difference between the beliefs of pastors and those in their congregations.

The prosperity gospel, often referred to as the "Word of Faith movement," teaches that Christians can expect material gain in this life if they are devoutly religious and generous in their giving to the church.

Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research, commented on the findings, stating, “Nine in 10 pastors describe blessings from God based on grace rather than God owing people a reward for their actions. This is counter-intuitive for many in a culture that focuses on performance.”