Christian Couple Dead After Being Poisoned by Muslim Woman in Uganda

On March 16, 2025, Doreen Nairuba, who was six months pregnant, was poisoned to death by a Muslim woman. | Photo Credit: Morning Star News

A Muslim woman in eastern Uganda has killed a Christian couple and, in the process, accidentally took her own daughter's life.

Doreen Nairuba, who was six months pregnant, died on March 16 after consuming poisoned food prepared by her Muslim neighbor, Hanifa Hamiyat, in Nabiganda town, Butaleja District, as reported by the Morning Star News.

Hamiyat's 18-year-old daughter, Marriam Kapisa, also died the same day after unknowingly eating the poisoned food intended for Nairuba and her husband, Jackson Wampula, who succumbed to the poisoning the following day, March 17.

Nairuba had been sharing her Christian faith with Kapisa, who had recently finished her high school exams and was awaiting college acceptance results. According to an area source, Hamiyat was angered that the couple had invited her daughter to a church service on March 17.

A neighbor observed the Christian couple leaving for church with Kapisa and later informed Hamiyat. The neighbor then intercepted Kapisa around 5:30 p.m., and she confirmed to him that she had attended the church service. Afterward, he returned with her home where Hamiyat prepared a poisoned meal and sent Kapisa to share it with the couple at around 7 p.m.

The source reported, “The daughter didn’t know that her mother had put some poison in the food. When the daughter reached Doreen’s home, the three participated in sharing the food, and immediately afterward, she left.” Upon returning home, Kapisa began complaining of stomach pain and vomiting.

Her mother inquired about the delay, and when Kapisa explained she had eaten with Doreen’s family, Hamiyat shouted, “Allah Karim [Generous Allah], I have killed myself,” according to the source, who visited the family upon hearing of their distress. Kapisa was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died.

After approximately an hour, Nairuba and Wampula began experiencing stomach pain and diarrhea, prompting an emergency call to a neighbor.

“When I arrived at the house, the two were in bad shape, and I took them to a nearby clinic, where they received first aid before being referred to the main hospital,” said the neighbor, who remains anonymous for security reasons. Tragically, Nairuba died before reaching the hospital, while Wampula passed away the next day.

Tests conducted on the remaining food samples revealed a poisonous substance that caused the deaths of both Nairuba and Wampula, according to the neighbor. Local leaders detained and questioned Hamiyat, who confessed to poisoning the food.

She stated, “I never intended to kill my daughter, but my plan was to kill the neighbors because of taking my daughter to church during this holy month of Ramadan.” The source added that Hamiyat believed, “Our imam had assured us that when you kill a kafir [infidel], Allah rewards one with a Jannah [paradise] called Firdausi, so I wanted to get that Jannah.”

Hamiyat is currently in police custody, with a hearing scheduled for April 2.