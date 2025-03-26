US Christians Show More Support for Israel and Less Antisemitism Than British, Study Finds

A woman participates in a pro-Israel rally in Los Angeles, CA, holding an Israeli flag in 2021. | Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Levi Meir Clancy

A new study has found that American Christians are more likely to hold a positive view of Jews and express support for Israel compared to their British counterparts.

The study, titled “A Survey of British Christian Attitudes Towards the Israel-Palestine Conflict: Faith, Politics and Perception,” was conducted in December 2024 and compared with data from a related study conducted in March 2024 that included Christians in the U.S.

The findings revealed that 58.5% of American Christians have a favorable view of Jews, compared to 50.6% of British Christians.

Additionally, the research indicated that fewer than a quarter of British Christians (23.6%) support Israel, in contrast to 42.3% of American Christians; however, 27.6% of American Christians and 37.3% of British Christians stated they support neither.

When asked whether “Jews still talk too much about what happened in the Holocaust,” 22% of American participants agreed this was “probably true,” compared to 33% of British respondents.

Kirill Bumin, co-author of both studies and associate dean of Metropolitan College at Boston University, pointed out several reasons why American participants appeared more engaged with Israel and antisemitism than their British counterparts.

Bumin noted that frequent interaction with Jews and exposure to their beliefs often correlated with strong support for Israel. He remarked, “British rarely interact with the Jewish people, both in work settings and in social life, as well as in religious settings. Americans are significantly more likely to do so, particularly in those kinds of mundane interactions at work or in the neighborhoods.”

Despite this, researchers found that the belief that Jewish people are more loyal to Israel than their home country — is widely accepted in both the U.S. and the U.K. Forty-six percent of British respondents and 33.6% of American participants agreed that it’s “probably true” that Jews are “more loyal to Israel than this country.”

In response to a series of anti-Israel protests and a rising global trend of antisemitic incidents, Chosen People Ministries continues to educate and train Christians. One initiative, the Coalition Against Antisemitism, aims to help Christians oppose antisemitism through social media, activism, and public events.

Mitch Glaser, a Messianic Jew and president of Chosen People Ministries, expressed concern about the prevalence of antisemitic views among some Christians, warning that such attitudes complicate efforts to share the Gospel with Jewish people.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Glaser stated, “We need to show the antisemites that if they want to get to the Jewish people, they have to come through the Church,” expressing his hope for Christians to become more “self-aware.”