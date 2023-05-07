Reformed University and aiLegal Law Sign MOU for Legal Services and Business Cooperation

Reformed University and aiLegal Law Sign MOU | Reformed University

Reformed University and aiLegal Law held an MOU agreement ceremony for legal services and business cooperation in the conference room of Reformed University on April 25, 2023, and exchanged memoranda of understanding for mutual cooperation.

This MOU was finalized between Dr. Jin O Jeong, President of Reformed University and Lawyer Lucy Lu, managing partner of aiLegal Law, with attending Lawyer Liam Liu and executive faculty from Reformed University.

Following the signing of this MOU, aiLegal Law agreed to provide all necessary legal services as a legal representative for Reformed University. In addition, aiLegal Law agreed to recruit excellent students as well as donate research funds to help secure brilliantfaculty to lead future courses at Reformed University.

Dr. Jeong, President of Reformed University said, “Through this business agreement with aiLegal Law, Reformed University will receive the professional legal services that are needed. Using the network of aiLegal Law, Reformed University is able to strengthen their place with other universities in the U.S. and other countries. On behalf of Reformed University, I appreciate aiLegal Law for their work and look forward to a bright future for both entities.”

Attorney Lucy Lu, representative for aiLegal Law, said, "Through this agreement, both institutions will help each other grow for a mutual benefit. As multicultural institutions, it will be great to tap into the diversity we share to help further the development of both organizations.”

*Reformed University (www.runiv.edu), located in Lawrenceville, provides Business, Theological Studies and Leadership education programs to domestic students and international students.

*aiLegal Law (www.ailegallaw.com), located in Atlanta, provides legal services in various fields such as immigration, business, education and tax matters. They have offices in San Francisco and New York as well.