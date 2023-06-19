Americans Increasingly Embrace Digital Church Attendance, Reveals Study

Unsplash/Chris Montgomery

The COVID-19 pandemic's start has significantly affected the number of people who virtually attend religious events, according to Pew. Many churches have begun live-streaming their services online, enabling people who cannot attend in person to take part digitally using their tablets or laptops.

The need for social isolation caused by the epidemic can be related to this move toward digital platforms, which led potential churchgoers to look for less risky options. Surprisingly, Pew says that although more people are now reporting virtual attendance, the bulk of them started doing so prior to the outbreak.

How Technology Is Transforming Religious Experience in America

According to the article in Gizmodo, in America, the religious landscape is changing in a striking way. Many Americans have discovered new ways to connect with their faith in the face of a pandemic that has disrupted regular routines, mainly because of digital technology.

A recent Pew Research survey found that the COVID-19 outbreak significantly increased the number of people who attended religious services virtually. Worshipers may now electronically participate in benefits because of live-streaming technology, which was made necessary by the pandemic's social isolation policies. Strangely enough, Pew discovered that the transition to online religious involvement began before the pandemic: 66% of regular viewers started watching services online before COVID-19 was an issue.

In America, religious identification is still common, but regular church attendance is not. The majority of Americans (57%) say they don't regularly attend church, constituting the statistical minority of people who do so.

The convenience of online religious services is what draws people to them, which is a recurring trend in our technology-dependent culture. According to the story shared in Beamsmart, in the same way, that technology has made many areas of our lives easier, it also makes it possible for worshippers to attend services conveniently on their schedule, mirroring a feeling that was memorably reflected in a David Bowie song lyric.

However, the benefits of digital faith go beyond practicality. It also provides the chance to interact with a wider range of religious information. Pew reports that 75% of online participants are listening to services at churches other than their own. Only 38% of those who frequently watch services online do so at their local places of worship, while 35% watch services at congregations outside of their neighborhood. Additionally, 25% of viewers utilize both local and foreign assistance.

Also Read: Vatican Pulls Back 2023 World Youth Day Stamp Following Backlash in Portugal

Decline in the Adoption and Foster Care

In an article shared here in Christianity Daily, despite a reduction in active engagement among churchgoers, a recent LifeWay Research study finds a rising trend of church leaders encouraging adoption and foster care. In contrast to a decline in congregation members' participation, the data reveal increased leadership support for fundraising and encouragement for adoption since 2017.

It's possible that pandemic regulations prevented families from adopting or fostering children. Despite obstacles, there is still a sizable demand for foster care and adoption, particularly in regions with severe abortion laws. The study urges more awareness, arguing that each person has a duty to assist children in need, potentially resolving the problem of foster care in America.

Related Article: Decline in Christian Community's Personal Engagement with Foster, Adoption Causes Concern