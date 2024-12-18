Ancient Christian Artifact Uncovered by Archaeologists in North of the Alps

The 'Frankfurt Silver Inscription' is a 1,750-year-old amulet containing a silver scroll. | Photo Credit: Monument Office of the City of Frankfurt am Main/ Uwe Dettmar

The discovery of a 1,750-year-old amulet with a silver scroll has been confirmed by archaeologists in Germany. It is now acknowledged as the oldest physical evidence of Christianity north of the Alps.

The artifact was initially uncovered in 2018 during excavations of a Roman-era grave in Frankfurt, with the formal announcement made by the City of Frankfurt am Main on December 11.

The grave, which dates between 230 and 270 A.D., housed the amulet, inside which researchers discovered a small silver scroll. However, the scroll's fragility made it difficult for archaeologists to read its contents. Attempts to unroll it by hand were quickly halted to prevent damage, and later efforts with X-rays and microscopes were mostly ineffective.

Eventually, experts employed a 3D X-ray technique known as computed tomography, which allowed for the digital unrolling of the scroll without physical handling. This method revealed 18 lines of Latin text that linguists dedicated months to deciphering.

Photographs shared by city officials depict the amulet as it was found, partially buried in soil, along with images of the silver scroll and its deciphered inscription.

The inscription contains phrases praising Jesus Christ, including, “Holy! Holy! Holy! In the name of Jesus Christ, Son of God. ... Protect the man who surrenders himself to the will of the Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, since before Jesus Christ every knee bows.”

Archaeologists presume that the grave belonged to a Christian man who likely wore the amulet around his neck, akin to a phylactery used in Jewish tradition. This artifact is likely to have served both as a talisman of protection and a demonstration of personal devotion at a time when the Roman Empire's control over Frankfurt made public expressions of Christianity perilous.

Fresh questions about the spread of Christianity to northern Europe during its formative years have been raised for archaeologists, historians, and theologians by this religious artifact.

This discovery predates previously known evidence of Christianity north of the Alps, which was based on historical references and artifacts dated around 300 AD. Experts have hailed this find as extraordinary and sensational, providing an unprecedented look into the lives of early Christians in the region.