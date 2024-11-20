Authorities Probe Arizona Church Fire as Arson; Suspect Video Released

The sanctuary of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Casa Grande, Arizona, suffered fire damage. | photo credit: YouTube/The eNOW! Channel

A fire that severely damaged St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Casa Grande, Arizona, last month is currently being investigated as arson. Authorities are seeking information on a suspect captured on campus security footage.

On Saturday, the Casa Grande Police Department released a video on Facebook showing a suspect appearing to leave the church building on the night of the fire.

Casa Grande authorities stated, “We need your help identifying this person.” They explained that “on October 18th, 2024, a fire was purposely set at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, located at 201 North Picacho Street. This fire resulted in significant damage to the church.”

To assist with the investigation, Casa Grande police have been collaborating with both the Casa Grande Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to reports, the fire set on October 18 caused minimal external damage, but the interior suffered extensive destruction. The church described the situation: "The choir area was totally destroyed, the sanctuary (main worship area) was badly ruined, the rest of the inside of the church was generally smoke damaged.”

Following the incident, the church's congregation has worshipped at a nearby community center.

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church has served generations of parishioners and built strong relationships with other Christian churches in the community. It was established almost a century ago, although the current building was constructed in 1960.

Father Ariel Lustan, the pastor at St. Anthony, urged the public not to speculate on the cause of the fire as the investigation remains active.