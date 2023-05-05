Bishop Faces Accusation of Claiming Ownership of God Global Ministry Where He Got Evicted

Pixabay/StockSnap

Bishop Lamor Whitehead is being investigated for possible theft of a church building from which he was exiled. It has been speculated that he submitted fake deeds, but the head of the church has refuted these allegations.

Lawsuit Against Bishop Lamor Whitehead

The City reported that according to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs Michael Moses, a citizen of Maryland, and Lydia Moses, also a resident of Maryland, purchased Glory of God Global Ministry in a tax sale auction in February of 2022 for a total of $1.9 million.

After completing that deal, Whitehead contacted the siblings to discuss his desire to purchase the structure. They reportedly gave him the authority to kick out the occupants living in the property while he was working to secure finance.

As mentioned, the lawsuit contends that Whitehead presented a false new deed to the Office of the City Register in April, claiming that he and his church, Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie, were the actual property owners.

In December 2013, Whitehead replaced the locks and drove the congregation of approximately 200 worshippers out of the building. However, the lawsuit claims that Whitehead was never the legal owner of the property from which he got evicted.

As per Black Enterprise, on Monday, May 1, Whitehead stated it is "a frivolous lawsuit." He asserted that he had yet to be provided a copy of the lawsuit, which means he was unaware of the contents.

Accordingly, since 2022, the leader of the ministry has been subjected to an overwhelming number of legal challenges and controversial allegations; Whitehead was accused of manipulating bank paperwork by saying that his company had $2 million in its coffers when in reality, there was less than $10 in it.

Furthermore, after being robbed while giving a sermon broadcast live online, he was initially presented to the public for the first time. In a short time following the event, he was accused of arranging the heist to receive an insurance benefit.

Other Controversies of Bishop Lamor Whitehead

CNN reported that an indictment alleges Whitehead stole $90,000 from a parishioner's retirement money over 14 months starting in April 2020. He reportedly promised the congregation member that he would use the cash to assist her in purchasing a house and invest the remainder of the money. However, he used it for his luxurious goods, did not help the woman buy a home, and did not return her money even though the victim requested it.

Additionally, in the spring of this year, Whitehead is accused of attempting to persuade a businessman to lend him approximately $500,000 and provide him an ownership interest in real estate deals in exchange for obtaining "favorable actions by the New York City government" that would make them "millions." Yet, the pastor knew that he could not get these "favorable actions by the New York City government," according to the indictment. He is also accused of using "threats of force" to extort $5,000 from the same businessman earlier this year.

On the other hand, a report from All Hiphop stated that the DOJ also accuses Whitehead of falsifying bank records to assist him in obtaining funds to pay for his mansion in New Jersey, located a significant distance from the storefront church he preaches in Brooklyn.

