10-Year-Old Boy Discovers 100-Year-Old Cross Medallion in Jerusalem

The 100-year-old mosaic golden cross medallion found in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem, Israel. | Photo Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority

A remarkable discovery was made by a 10-year-old boy during a school field trip to Ein Kerem in the Judean Hills.

Nehorai Nir discovered a golden medallion with a micro-mosaic technique, which was later examined by Amit Re’em, the Jerusalem District Archaeologist for the Israel Antiquities Authority, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Ein Kerem is considered a significant pilgrimage destination for Christians wishing to visit the birthplace of John the Baptist. It is also where Mary, the mother of Jesus, had a notable visit with her cousin, Elizabeth, who is John's mother.

Nir explained how he stumbled upon the medallion, stating, “I ran to pick it up and discovered a worm inside, so I reluctantly put it down, but on the way back up the hill, I suddenly saw a colorful object shining in the dirt. I pulled it out and was immediately very excited.”

In Israel, any unique or seemingly ancient item must be reported to the Antiquities Authority for verification, as archaeological finds over 100 years old are considered state property. Keeping such items without proper reporting is illegal and may lead to legal penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

Re’em noted that the medallion is not considered antiquity because it is “only between 100-200 years old,” yet despite not being from a more ancient era, the discovery is still attracting significant attention.

He explained that creating the medallion required great skill, highlighting, “This technique was developed in Rome about 1800 or slightly earlier and continued until the early 20th century.”

Re’em added, “This cross is a testament to the personal story of a pilgrim who visited Ein Kerem 100 to 200 years ago, reflecting the centrality of the Holy Land to the three monotheistic religions.”