Charlie Kirk Among Most “Difficult” Topics for College Students to Discuss on Campus, Survey Finds

Photo credit: Facebook/Charlie Kirk (@turningpointusa)

Christian political activist Charlie Kirk ranks among the subjects U.S. college students say are most difficult to discuss openly on campus, according to the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s 2027 College Free Speech Rankings.

The annual rankings cover 261 colleges and universities and draw on responses from 62,997 students surveyed by FIRE and College Pulse. At 61 of the ranked schools, more than half of respondents identified Kirk as a difficult topic for open and honest campus discussion.

FIRE also reported that several Turning Point USA chapters faced challenges to their status as recognized student organizations following Kirk’s assassination, including denials of recognition or calls for chapters to lose official standing.

Although the average overall speech-climate score rose to 61.36, the highest level recorded in the rankings’ seven-year history, FIRE said that score still corresponds to a D-minus on its grading scale.

“At a tumultuous time for higher education, we are seeing some progress in campus free speech policies and indications that students may be less willing to tolerate 'shout-downs' and violence on campus compared to recent years,” FIRE President and CEO Greg Lukianoff said in a media statement.

“But the overall state of free speech on campus is grim. Too many college administrators wield their power to cancel controversial speakers, cave to government or student calls for censorship, and limit academic freedom. This report emphasizes the need for colleges to embrace their constitutional obligations wholeheartedly.”

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict was the topic students most frequently identified as difficult to discuss, at 50%, followed by President Donald Trump at 46% and Kirk at 44%. Abortion ranked fourth at 43%, while religion was also among the top 10 subjects students found challenging to discuss openly.

At Utah Valley University, where Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025, the subject of Kirk was particularly difficult for students to discuss. Sixty-two percent of UVU respondents identified him as a difficult topic, compared with 44% of students nationwide.

FIRE said Kirk’s assassination had broader consequences for campus speech, citing a separate survey in which roughly half of students reported feeling less comfortable attending controversial events or expressing their views on divisive subjects afterward.