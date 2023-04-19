Persistent Vandalism at United Methodist Church in Chicago Prompts Pastor to Seek Police Intervention

Pexels/Adrian Frentescu

Holy Covenant United Methodist Church in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood has had numerous vandalism occurrences over the course of almost a year, which has left church leadership both frustrated and determined to carry on spreading their message of love and acceptance. The church's dedication to the neighborhood is unwavering despite the ongoing acts of vandalism.

A welcoming sign, the pride flag that was once proudly flown outside the church, and messages of love and support have all been vandalized and replaced with insulting graffiti. The church's pastor, Reverend Jennifer Stephens, has observed an alarming rise in these instances.

Pastor Seeks Police Intervention for Persistent Targeted Attacks on UMC Church in Chicago

According to NBC Chicago, Rev. Stephens mentioned that within the past month, the situation has intensified, occurring almost every other day. He also noted the considerable effort being put into the destruction and expressed that neighbours were often taken aback upon learning about these incidents. The resilience the church shows amid these vandalism attacks determines its dedication to serving the community in spreading the good news.

Rev. Stephens is still unsure of the perpetrator's identity and whether they live or work there. She has contacted the police, posted messages on the Next Door app, and had chats with neighbors in an effort to spread awareness of the alarming instances in reaction to the growing number of hate crimes.

Rev. Stephens' unshakable attitude illustrates the church's unwavering dedication to advocating love, acceptance, and inclusivity, even in the face of hardship, saying she is not scared. She added that this phenomenon is just going to make them be bolder and speak louder.

Vandalized with Hate Messages and Destroyed Pride Flag

Another source, Block Club Chicago, says that, according to Stephens, vandals have gone so far as to cover the sign with food scraps and replace the encouraging lines with Bible texts frequently used to denigrate LGBTQ+ people. In the face of ongoing vandalism, Rev. Stephens maintains his resolve, saying that the more they erase the lines, the bolder she would express the message.

The church's Pride flag's wooden post was also destroyed, service was interrupted by blasphemous cries for accepting LGBTQ+ people, and a picture of Jesus with a rainbow was stolen from the sanctuary during the past month's worth of damage.

Stephens explained the extent of the damage, highlighting that the perpetrators must have either jumped or spent considerable time taking down the wooden flag post. She emphasized that breaking the post would not have been an easy task.

Rev. Stephens emphasized the church's conviction that everyone has inherent value and is all made in God's likeness, including transgender and non-binary identities. According to ABC7 Chicago, vandals continue to destroy these encouraging messages despite the church's efforts to spread love and inclusion. They have even turned to write their own hateful words on the church's placards.

Stephens revealed how the vandals abused scripture to attack LGBTQIA people and wrote offensive comments with a black marker. This deliberate attempt to undermine the church's message of love brings to light the continual difficulty the church faces in establishing and upholding a welcoming and inclusive place for everyone.

