Christ Church in Newport Beach Vandalized By a 27-Year-Old Man, Damage Costs Around $100,000

Vandalism was committed at the Christ Church by the Sea by a man who was 27 years old. After allegedly using a baseball bat to destroy the window of the church, he was taken into custody and would reportedly be charged with the felony offense of vandalism.

Vandalism in Christ Church

On Saturday, Apr. 15, Rev. Paul Capetz, who serves as the senior pastor of Christ Church by the Sea in Newport Beach, was contacted by the local police department before dawn to report the act of vandalism in his church, Spectrum News reported.

According to Pastor Capetz, the suspect shattered stained glass windows and doors given to the church by a community member many years ago in memory of their loved ones. He estimated that the repairs could cost up to one hundred thousand dollars.

As per Sgt. Sabrina Fabbri of the Newport Beach Police Department, the suspect, was taken into custody later that morning on Saturday. The suspect is a resident of San Dimas. There is a possibility that he will be charged with felony vandalism. The police did not immediately reveal the alleged perpetrator's identity or speculate on a probable motive for the crime.

According to what Pastor Capetz told the Orange County Register, the man did not seem to have any connection with the church. He described the act of vandalism as "traumatic" for the congregation of the church. He also noted that everyone should be aware of how defenseless and violated an individual feels when something like this happens. "I feel like I was punched in the gut," Pastor Capetz added.

Moreover, News Channel 21 reported that the police identified the suspect as Nicolas Briones. They reportedly located him directly across the street from the church, who had been vandalized while holding a baseball bat. However, when they arrived, Briones was found in another nearby church.

Authorities said that even when the church windows were smashed with a baseball bat, there was no proof to suggest this was a hate crime.

In addition, Briones was taken into custody in Costa Mesa one month ago. The court document stated that he was only held for five days before release. As a result of the most recent event, he is still being held in custody.

On the other hand, Pastor Capetz mentioned that the church in controversy is the oldest one in Newport Beach. The congregation has stated they intend to establish a GoFundMe page later in the week.

Brief History of Christ Church by the Sea

In 1932, the Balboa church and the Newport Beach church came together to form what is now known as Christ Church by the Sea. Goodell Hall, the first structure on the campus, was officially opened for business in 1933. People who lived on boats could use a boat taxi service for several years to get to Sunday services.

As mentioned, in 1948, they celebrated the dedication of the church's sanctuary, and after that year, classrooms and offices were constructed to round out the building. The current parsonage that exists today was built in 1960. These symbols can be found incorporated into the architectural design of the Sanctuary and Goodell Hall.

