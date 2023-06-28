Christian Association of Nigeria Warns Department of State Services Against Reactive Statements Amid Insecurity Threats

Pixabay/Dimitris Vetsikas

Members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State have issued a warning to the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding their tendency to give "reactive statements" in response to threats of insecurity. The chairman of CAN in Kaduna, Pastor John Joseph Hayab, emphasized the need for proactive measures by security agencies in Nigeria.

CAN's Caution to DSS

The caution from CAN follows a recent security alert issued by the DSS on June 22, which warned of potential terrorist attacks on places of worship and recreational facilities during the upcoming Islamic celebration of Eid-al-Adha on June 29. Pastor Hayab expressed concerns about the timing of such alerts, stating that they often coincide with festive periods. "We hope and pray it is not diversionary," Pastor Hayab remarked, referring to the security alert. According to a report from Aciafrica, he urged the DSS to take action against terrorists and criminals before they can carry out their plans, emphasizing the need for strategic moves rather than mere propaganda.

In light of Nigeria's ongoing challenges, including insecurity and economic difficulties, Pastor Hayab reportedly called on all Nigerians to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities. He also highlighted the importance of collective efforts to overcome security challenges and free the country from its current turmoil. Moreover, La Troix International reported that the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA) in Kaduna State had expressed deep concern over the recent inflammatory speech made by Nasir Ahmed El-rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State. Catholic priests in the northwest state, plagued by anti-Christian violence, are calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani to intervene and address the former governor's divisive rhetoric before it further fuels tensions in the country. On the other hand, the NCDPA, representing the Kaduna Archdiocese, as well as the Kafanchan and Zaria dioceses, has urged the leaders to distance themselves from El-rufai's insightful comments, especially since the governor was present during his address to a group of Muslim leaders in the state.

Nigeria Witnesses Decline in Security Attacks and Fatalities in April

A recent report by Beacon Consulting, a top security outfit, reveals that Nigeria experienced a significant decrease in security incidents during April. The report highlights that the country recorded 382 incidents across 180 local government areas in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, resulting in 302 abductions and 706 fatalities, the Daily Trust reported. The report attributes the positive developments to the government's concerted efforts to tackle security challenges. President Muhammadu Buhari highlighted vital initiatives, such as recruiting soldiers, welfare programs for military personnel, and acquiring advanced military equipment.

While acknowledging the progress made, the report also emphasized the need for security sector reforms and improved governance to address Nigeria's security challenges comprehensively. It highlighted the importance of sustained efforts and comprehensive strategies to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens. As Nigeria continues its efforts to combat insecurity, the report provides a glimmer of hope, indicating that the country is moving in the right direction towards greater peace and stability.

