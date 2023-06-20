Christian Group with Significant Funding Identified as Driving Force Behind Efforts to Roll Back LGBTQ+ Rights in the US

Unsplash/Stavrialena Gontzou

During America's intense cultural battle, a war fueled mainly by right-wing ideologies, it's often the Republican politicians and conservative media figures that capture the spotlight. Their persistent attempts to curtail the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and other marginalized communities are widely scrutinized and criticized.

But those truly in the know argue that a less conspicuous but potent force is operating behind the scenes: the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). This conservative legal juggernaut is said to be the primary orchestrator of many of these contentious initiatives, silently yet powerfully shaping the landscape of this ongoing battle.

Legal Experts Warn of ADF's Attempts to Centre a Particular Religious View in American Life

According to the article in The Guardian, ADF has attracted the interest of some of the most influential people in the United States over the course of its history and has been dubbed "a danger to every American who values their freedoms" by the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Glaad.

In order to achieve its goals, the organization uses strategies including "model legislation" and multi-state lawsuits. These include abolishing same-sex unions, outlawing abortion completely, and reducing the meager rights that transgender people now have in the United States.

The Center for Reproductive Rights' senior staff attorney Rabia Muqaddam describes the ADF's objective as being broad and varied. She suggests that topics like abortion, LGBTQ rights, immigration, and even ideas of American identity and religious traditions are all included in the ADF campaign. Muqaddam emphasizes the serious issues at stake in this ongoing cultural war by portraying it as a necessary battle to uphold democratic principles and keep America as a country that values diversity, empowerment, and tolerance.

About the Alliance Defending Freedom



According to the official website of the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), this influential organization was brought into existence in 1994 by a group of 35 Christian leaders. They proudly claim the title of the world's largest legal entity, which is steadfastly dedicated to the defense of religious freedom, free speech, and the sanctity of life, along with other key rights. With an expansive reach, the ADF's advocacy isn't limited to just one platform. They make their voices heard in diverse forums, ranging from the chambers of Congress and state legislatures, to the hallowed halls of justice, going right up to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.

They boast a win rate of approximately 80 percent, with 14 Supreme Court victories since 2011. The ADF is structured like a body with diverse roles, such as attorneys, legislators, and grassroots advocates working towards a shared vision. Their primary aim is to secure "Generational Wins," significant victories that alter the nation's law and culture sustainably. The ADF changed the previously sparse defense of religious liberties in court by funding cases, training attorneys, and effectively advocating in the courtroom and public opinion.

Community Affected Starts to Flee

According to USA Today, an increase in the number of Americans who identify as transgender, are beginning to leave the country because of the new regulations that limit access to healthcare for transgender people. Twenty states have enacted such restrictions, with Missouri, Florida, and Texas among them. One of them forbids Medicaid from paying for essential parts of transgender healthcare. Over a quarter of transgender adults relocated in search of greater acceptance, according to a late 2021 survey.

Further instigating this movement are tighter limitations on healthcare. Many are opting for jurisdictions that have laws promoting transgender healthcare, like California, which recently passed a statute shielding those receiving or administering gender-affirming care from punishment, attracting a surge of those looking for unbroken care.

