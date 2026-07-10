Christian Nurse Cleared in Pronoun Dispute Calls Ordeal “Devastating”

Jennifer Melle | Screenshot: YouTube/ Daily Mail News

A British Christian nurse is speaking publicly after regulators cleared her in a case involving a pronoun dispute with a convicted male pedophile patient who identified as female, following earlier claims that she could pose a risk to the public.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council concluded that registered nurse Jennifer Melle had no case to answer, following an earlier January decision by the National Health Service Trust to abandon its disciplinary proceedings against her over media interviews.

After the regulator’s decision, Melle said she was relieved that the NMC found no case against her, though she insisted the investigation should not have been launched in the first place.

“I was a nurse doing my job in a pressured clinical situation. The issue of biological sex was directly relevant to patient care,” Melle said. “I was not seeking to humiliate or hurt anyone. I was trying to communicate accurately and safely with another medical professional.”

Melle, who works as a registered nurse at Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, had been investigated by the NMC over an incident that took place during a night shift in May 2024.

The dispute arose during a clinical conversation with a doctor about discharging a convicted male pedophile who identified as female. According to Melle, the patient became upset after she declined to use his self-declared pronouns, even though she offered to refer to him by name, and later threatened her with violence and racially abused her.

Melle was also subjected to a second investigation after speaking publicly about her case, with the NMC opening another case over an alleged breach of confidentiality.

“Instead of being protected after suffering racist abuse, I found myself treated as the problem,” Melle said Sunday. “I was suspended, investigated, threatened with the loss of my career and reported to my regulator as though my Christian beliefs and my recognition of biological reality made me dangerous.”

Describing the ordeal as “devastating,” Melle said she had been portrayed as a public risk because of her religious convictions and argued that nurses should not be forced to choose “between their conscience, the truth, and their profession.”

Melle also said regulators should prioritize patient safety rather than punishing Christian nurses for their beliefs about biological sex or for raising concerns they consider matters of public interest.

The Trust’s January decision cleared Melle of misconduct related to her media interviews and imposed no sanctions, although it noted that she had spoken with media organizations.

In her defense before the NMC, Melle argued that the pronoun dispute occurred in a fast-moving clinical setting where accurate sex-based language was necessary for patient care.

The NMC concluded that Melle’s actions did not justify further regulatory proceedings, describing the incident as “isolated” and “driven by [her] own protected characteristic of religious belief rather than a desire to harass or bully” the patient.