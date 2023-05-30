Christian Teacher Faces Teaching Ban for Having to 'Misgender' Student: Controversy Over Single Viewpoint on Gender

Unsplash/National Cancer Institute

The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA), an arm of the Department of Education, has permanently banned a Christian math teacher from the classroom in the United Kingdom. Joshua Sutcliffe was found guilty of engaging in "unacceptable professional conduct" and "bringing the teaching profession into disrepute" after "misgendering" a pupil and professing his Christian views on marriage and homosexuality. A legal association has backed this precedent-setting decision.

UK Christian Teacher Banned from Teaching for Misgendering Student

During a chat in which he referred to a transgender pupil as a girl, Sutcliffe was fired from his position as a teacher at Oxford's Cherwell School in 2017. He revealed to Fox News Digital that the transgender student felt he was misgendering them when he thanked two pupils for finding a solution to an issue and called them girls. Sutcliffe offered an apology, but the student's mom complained, and the school suspended Sutcliffe for a week. After the incident became well known, Sutcliffe reached an out-of-court settlement with the institution.

Later, Sutcliffe changed schools to Catholic institution in North London, where he encountered more controversy. A student accused him of displaying a Prager University-produced film with conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey on masculinity. Sutcliffe acknowledged encouraging students to watch the film on their own time, despite his denial of showing it in class.

According to Daily Mail, when Sutcliffe allegedly showed the film, the disciplinary panel found that he had "failed to consider the potential adverse effect on these pupils" and was therefore acting improperly. Sutcliffe contested this decision and insisted that the video was not contentious.

Sutcliffe said that in response to the accusations and his suspension that teachers in the UK are urged to support a particular viewpoint on gender and sexuality, which he claims excludes Christian ideas. He asserts there is just one view allowed, and it's certainly not a Christian view, and alleges that individuals who disagree with it are coerced into silence.

Christian Legal Centre CEO Comments on UK Teacher's Case

The Christian Legal Centre's (CLC) chief executive, Andrea Williams, has expressed her worries. Williams sees this as a turning moment and calls for intervention by the government to bring "sanity back into the teaching profession."

According to Catholic Herald, Williams voiced a great deal of worry about the actions of the regulatory bodies. She expressed her outrage at Christian instructors facing punishment for only telling the truth. Williams added that professors who hold Christian views on sexual ethics and morals are stripped of their teaching privileges by these regulatory bodies and that these views are no longer accepted in the educational setting.

She contrasts the seriousness of Sutcliffe's predicament with instances of grave wrongdoing, including professors having sex with pupils or committing grave crimes. Williams claims that Sutcliffe's situation is fundamentally different and that the Secretary of State, the TRA, and the schools appear to have discriminated against Sutcliffe based on her point of view.

She complains about the TRA's decision to single out an "exceptional teacher" just because his Christian convictions conflict with the prevalent LGBTQ morality. The Secretary of State's support for the panel's proposals is described by Williams as "deeply illiberal," and she expresses her confusion. She claims that in light of the government's acknowledged worries about the prevalence of transgender ideology and potentially damaging gender identity instruction in UK schools, this is incongruous.

