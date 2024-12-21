University Linked to Episcopal Church Faces Accreditation Loss, Launches Appeal

Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, North Carolina. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Saint Augustine's University

Saint Augustine’s University (SAU), an African American university affiliated with the Episcopal Church, has had revoked its accreditation due to financial difficulties but is actively appealing the decision.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) recently voted at their annual meeting in Austin, Texas, to revoke SAU’s membership. However, the decision is not final; SAU retains its accreditation while it moves forward with the appeal process, as noted in a December 10 press release from the university.

Because of the current appeal, students graduating this month and in May 2025 will still receive their degrees from an accredited institution.

SAU President Marcus Burgess expressed confidence in overturning the decision, highlighting that the decision did not consider a newly secured deal financing the leasing of university property to 50 plus 1 Sports.

Burgess stated, “SACSCOC could only consider information SAU presented as of November 18, 2024. Saint Augustine’s University has made significant progress even since that date, including finalizing the $70 million deal.”

Burgess is optimistic about the upcoming February appeals hearing, where the university plans to present additional evidence to address remaining concerns. SAU has faced financial struggles over recent years, including a probation period from 2014 to 2018, though it later regained full accreditation, as reported by WRAL.

In December of last year, SACSCOC trustees initially voted to remove SAU’s accreditation due to concerns about financial stability. In response, SAU launched the Falcon Pride Initiative Fundraising Campaign in February to preserve its accreditation, but an appeals committee upheld the removal ruling later that month.

In light of ongoing challenges, SAU transitioned most of its classes from in-person to online formats, beginning in April.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced an investigation into the university following reports of employees missing paychecks over multiple periods in May. In July, an arbitration committee appointed by SACSCOC unanimously voted to reverse the decision to remove SAU’s accreditation, though they kept the university on probation.

Brian Boulware, Chair of the SAU Board of Trustees, described the arbitration committee's decision as a pivotal moment for the university's “redemption and renewal.” He added, “The unanimous reversal by the arbitration committee rightfully corrects the injustice inflicted upon SAU by SACSCOC's initial ruling and underscores the university's steadfast commitment to excellence and growth.”

In efforts to improve financial standing, SAU recently announced reductions impacting 67 staff positions, 37 full-time faculty positions, and 32 adjunct faculty positions, comprising around 50% of its employees.