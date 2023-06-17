Church-Going Man Arrested for Killing 3 People in Nottingham, Allegedly Struggles with Mental Health

Pixabay/4711018

An individual who attends a local church and has recently received his degree in engineering has been taken into custody on accusations of killing three individuals in Nottingham. In addition to that, the suspect stole a van and was reportedly responsible for hitting three pedestrians.

Tragic Death of Three People in Nottingham

On Tuesday, Jun 13, college students named Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, and an educational institution caretaker identified as Ian Coates, aged 65, were all murdered by stabbing to death during an early morning assault that took place over various streets in the city center by a 31-year-old man named Valdo Calocane who was later on charged with their murders. Yahoo News reported that at approximately 4 in the morning on Tuesday, Jun 13, the bodies of O'Malley-Kumar and Webber were discovered on Ilkeston Road in the city. Moreover, the body of Coates, who was found lifeless after the suspect reportedly took his van, was identified by his kids as "everyone's friend." At the same time, a man was left in a critical state when the van was driven at him on Milton Street. Coates's van was also involved in the incident.

The law enforcement authorities claim that Calocane, who does not have a permanent address, has also been prosecuted with three charges of attempted murder concerning three other individuals who had been struck by a vehicle driven by the suspect later that same day. These charges are a significant development, according to Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell, and are the outcome of their in-depth investigation into these heinous acts in the city. "Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by these attacks, and we will continue to provide support and reassurance," she added.

On the other hand, AP News reported that the graduation ball that was supposed to take place on Tuesday evening was cancelled. On that evening, many college students gathered at St. Peter's Church in the middle of the city, mourning the deaths. While others were laying flowers at the base of the altar, other people lit candles. Witnesses were shaken to their core almost ninety minutes after the initial attack as they watched a van ram into pedestrians and then departed the scene.

As per Daily Mail, it is believed that Calocane is originally from Guinea-Bissau, located in West Africa. He earned his degree in mechanical engineering during the summer of 2022. Before going to college, he spent his childhood in the sleepy market town of Haverfordwest, in the county of Pembrokeshire, where he had a reputation for being brilliant and hard-working. As mentioned, a former housemate claimed that Calocane, who has connections with more student housing complexes in the Lenton neighborhood near Ilkeston Road, made confessions to her about his failing mental wellness and that he "saw and heard things that weren't there." Accordingly, Haverfordwest High School was once known as Sir Thomas Picton High School, where Valdo received his high school education. His entire family attends services at the Calvary Church in Haverfordwest, conveniently located less than a quarter of a mile from their residence.

