St. Mary's Catholic Church Holds Prayer Every 6 Weeks To Help Stop Violence in Birmingham

Pixabay/Use at your Ease

There has been a rise in the number of cases of gun violence in Birmingham. As a result, St. Mary's Catholic Church advocates for a different approach to end the violence. Every six weeks, they hold prayers in various churches throughout their nation.

Prayer to Stop Violence

According to ABC News, Deacon Walter Henderson asserted that the power of prayer could transform any circumstance. These prayer meetings started in 2022, but increased gun violence caused a greater demand for them. Deacon Henderson stated that he and the people in his church would rely on their faith to end the senseless deaths.

As mentioned, this crime has progressed to the point where pulling out a pistol and opening fire is the standard response. And it is something that has absolutely no place in this world. "We believe in Jesus. We believe in his saving grace, and we believe in the power of prayer," Deacon added. The local authorities and the church have partnered to emphasize the significance of maintaining a unified front.

According to Sheriff Mark Pettway of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, their first concern is disarming the situation. "Let's love one another, get along with one another, and solve our conflict in other ways other than using violence," he noted. Moreover, Chief Scott Thurmond of the Birmingham Police Department expresses his hope that the partnership will increase trust between citizens and the police. This is one of the ways they try to deepen their bond and share information with the authorities to solve these crimes and keep their town safer.

Also Read: Pastor John Lindell of James River Church Claims That 'Prayer Re-Grew A Woman's Amputated Toes'

Gun Violence in Birmingham

Based on an article from WVTM13, many people in the community are reflecting on the past year, and one of the things they are thinking about is how the violence in Magic City continues to affect them. The number of shootings and other acts of gun violence in the city only keeps rising.

The law enforcement agency has successfully seized over 1,800 firearms from individuals who were either in the process of committing a crime or illegally possessing the gun. Charles Kessler III, a local mental health counselor, spends each day working with clients dealing with the trauma of gun violence. As a result, he is left with concerns about different methods to fix the escalating prevalence of this crime in their neighborhood.

The Birmingham Police Department is relying on a new program called Conflict Resolution, run by the city of Birmingham. It is a program that seeks to support preventative actions that are taken to address violent crime in their community. They are also planning to create a scheme allowing them to install private cameras in neighborhoods to assist with crime prevention.

On the other hand, a recent report from WBRC stated that There have been over 20 homicides in Birmingham so far in 2019, with three taking place since the Mar. 26 alone, indicating an increase in the city's rate of violent crime. Caleb Whitt, a senior at Jackson Olin High School who was 17 years old, was one of the victims in this incident.

Since the beginning of last year, more than a dozen children and adolescents, including Whitt, have been shot and killed in the city. It serves as yet another reminder to parents that they should keep tabs on their children and pay attention to the company that their children possess. Accordingly, data shows that 15 children under 18 have been killed due to gun violence in Birmingham since January 2022. St. Mary's Catholic Church is doing a different way to help stop gun violence in Birmingham. Know more about the crimes that are taking place in their country.

Related Article: St. Illtud’s Church Holds Overnight Prayer for 'Unity, Strength, Peace, Hope'