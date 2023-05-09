Episcopal Churches in US Gather for Festive Watch Parties to Celebrate King Charles III's Coronation

Pixabay/Mikes-Photography

Episcopal churches across the United States celebrated King Charles III's coronation by hosting festive watch parties filled with tea, music, and other festivities. The event, which took place on May 6, 2023, marked a significant moment in British history, and many Episcopalians were excited to join in the celebration.

Episcopal Churches' Celebration of King Charles III's Coronation

According to Episcopal News Service, several churches organized watch parties with tea and scones to honor the new King. The festivities included screenings of the coronation ceremony, live music performances, and communal singing of patriotic hymns.

As mentioned, the Episcopal Church in Westport, Connecticut, hosted a watch party where attendees dressed formally and enjoyed tea and snacks while watching the coronation ceremony on a large screen. The church also arranged for a live musical performance by a local choir.

At St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Alexandria, Virginia, the celebration began with a morning prayer service, a reception with tea and refreshments, and a screening of the coronation ceremony. The church's rector, the Rev. Dr. Meredith Hunt, said the event was a way to show solidarity with their Anglican brothers and sisters in the United Kingdom.

"We wanted to celebrate this historic moment with our fellow Episcopalians around the world and show our support for the new King," Hunt said. "It's a reminder of the strong ties between our church and the Anglican Communion." Moreover, the Episcopal Church is part of the global Anglican Communion, including the Church of England, the Episcopal Church in Scotland, and other churches worldwide.

Also Read: King Charles III's Coronation on May 6 Prepares A Special Prayer, Holy Oil By Church of England

King Charles III's Coronation

On Saturday, May 6, King Charles III was officially crowned as the new monarch of the United Kingdom in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The coronation, which was watched by millions of people worldwide, marked a momentous occasion in British history.

As per CBS News, the ceremony was filled with pageantry and tradition, including the anointing of the King with holy oil and the presentation of symbols of his office, such as the scepter and the orb. The King was also presented with a crown, which had been specially made for the occasion.

During the ceremony, the King pledged to uphold his subjects' rights and freedoms and serve the nation with honor and integrity. He was also anointed with oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who prayed for God's blessings upon the new monarch.

The coronation was attended by many royal family members, including the new Queen Consort, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Other notable guests included political leaders, religious figures, and representatives from the armed forces.

Furthermore, The Guardian reported that the new King and Queen shared heartfelt thanks in a statement released after the coronation. They expressed their gratitude for the support and well wishes they had received from people worldwide and pledged to serve their country to the best of their ability.

"We are humbled and honored by the outpouring of love and support we have received on this special day. We will work tirelessly to serve our nation and to honor the trust that has been placed in us," the written message stated.

Related Article:Pope Offers Fragments of Christ's Cross for King Charles' Coronation Ceremony