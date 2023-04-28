Faith Church Invites Children to ‘Family Friendly’ Drag Show Event Despite Restrictions of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Pixabay/Merlin Lightpainting

The 'Family Friendly' Drag Show Event celebrated in Faith Church is said to be open to children of all ages, despite the legislative restrictions now in place by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. This occasion will be observed in May.

Drag show events continue to be a source of discussion throughout the country, and in reaction to the several occasions in which minors were seen at explicit sexual content drag events in the state of Texas, politicians there have introduced multiple measures to address the problem, The Texan reported

Senate Bill (SB) 12, authored by Senator Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) and recently passed by the Senate, would limit "certain sexually oriented performances on public property, on the premises of a commercial enterprise, or in the presence of a child," making it an offense punishable as a Class A misdemeanor if they occurred. His Senate Bill 1601 was also successful and intended to prohibit "Drag Queen Story Hour" activities by preventing public monies from being given to municipal libraries that host this kind of event.

Moreover, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has made it an objective for this legislative session to prohibit drag shows geared toward children. Following the approval of SB 12 by the Senate, Gov. Patrick posted to social media to express his joy by saying that "Someone must fight back against the radical Left's degradation of our society and values."

However, despite this restriction, Faith Church still invites children to participate in their 'Family Friendly' drag show event that will be celebrated on Saturday, May 6.

As mentioned, every gender identities, gender expressions, and sexual orientation are welcome into the whole life and ministry of Faith Church in New Braunfels, designated by the United Church of Christ as an Open and Affirming church. The church is reportedly making every effort to show Jesus' inclusive welcome of all persons to maintain its status as an "open and affirming congregation" within the United Church of Christ.

Drag Show Event

An article from Mindpath Health stated that the term "drag" can be understood in various ways. Still, one definition suggests that it involves performing in an exaggerated manner that parodies or challenges male or female stereotypes. Drag reportedly satisfies the human need for pleasure, play, and creative expression by using flamboyant costumes, make-up, and characters.

The essence of drag is that it is a creative act, a potent and individualistic method of self-expression. In addition, many performers believe it was responsible for giving them their voice. Some people use it as a tool to investigate and express their sexuality and gender identity. Others believe that wearing drag helps them accept who they are.

Hence, Fox News reported that the "Drag Show" phenomenon has spread beyond adult nightclubs and into children's places while disguising it as "family-friendly" activities. Despite what the organizers of these events would have people believe, nothing about them is appropriate for families. These are elevated versions of strip shows, and they give your children a prime viewing position.

As mentioned, the Mr. Misster eventBar in Dallas, Texas, which got a lot of criticism, involved artists who undressed and performed in front of children, whereas the adults leaned back, drank their cocktails, and gave dollar coins to their children to tip the drag queens on stage. Accordingly, it is typical of the majority of "family-friendly" drag shows.

