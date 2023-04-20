Church Leader Asks Srilankan Christians to Join Human Chain Protest, ‘We are Watching Until Justice is Done’

Pixabay/Niek Verlaan

The Sri Lankan church leader and victims' families are still seeking truth and justice for the tragic Easter bombing in 2019. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo recently asked Christians in Sri Lanka to participate in the Human Chain Protest with the theme 'We are Watching Until Justice is Done' on Friday, Apr. 21.

Human Chain Protest

The Human Chain Protest will start at 8:00 a.m. at the locations in the capital city of Colombo where the terrorist assaults took place. At 8:45, attendees will be instructed to be quiet for two minutes, and from 8:30 to 9:00 in the morning, they will be required to wait in line, The Island Online reported.

Cardinal Ranjith extended an invitation to individuals who cannot participate in the chain of humanity to observe a moment of silence for two minutes at their place of employment.

Throughout the various services held in Catholic churches worldwide, on Easter Sunday, a special message from the Cardinal was read aloud. According to the priest, rather than taking measures to provide justice, the government is preparing a top police official suspected of failing to prevent the terrorist assault on Easter Sunday from taking the position of inspector general of police.

On Apr. 21 of this year, the annual memorial service for those killed or injured in the violence on Easter Sunday will appear. After four years, they remain in a state of mystery about the whole truth beneath these horrific explosions, which resulted in the deaths of 272 innocent civilians, injured more than 500 others, and left several people wounded and permanently disabled, leaving them depressed and reliant on others for the rest of their lives.

Moreover, the Vatican News reported that a group of suicide bombers believed related to the so-called Islamic State targeted three churches and three hotels. The Sri Lankan church continues to seek justice for the bombings that occurred on Easter Sunday, 2019.

Since then, the investigations have stalled. Cardinal Ranjith, along with the church and the victims' loved ones, has persistently voiced concerns and questions over the story of the terrorist attacks provided by the Sri Lankan officials. They accuse the government of concealing what happened and the actual perpetrators for the sake of political gain.

Also Read:Aerial Bombing in Myanmar Killed Members of Bible Missionary Church

Compensation on Victims

As per United Nations Human Rights, by failing to stop the crimes, the Court found that former President Maithripala Sirisena, the former defense secretary, and two other former security and intelligence officials were in breach of the fundamental liberties of the victims. As a result, the Court ordered these individuals to pay individually into a victims' fund for nearly USD 850,000. Over 270 individuals died from bombings in hotels and churches nationwide. In a prior judgment, the Supreme Court concluded that legal procedures against the current president, serving as Prime Minister at the time of the assaults, could not proceed due to the immunities he enjoys while acting in his current position.

This ruling marks a step in the victims' quest to acknowledge the harm endured and their rights to truth, justice, and restitution. Although no amount of compensation can ever erase the sorrow and agony of the victims and their families, this verdict marks a milestone in the effort. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has issued a call to action to the government, urging them to guarantee that victims receive fair compensation and that they, along with their representatives, are adequately consulted over cash distribution.

Related Article: Muslim Extremists Blow Up Fuel Bomb During Good Friday Service in Uganda