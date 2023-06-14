Church Leaders Encourage People to Know Family Medical Background To Recognize Signs of Heart Problems

Pixabay/Darko Stojanovic

Church leaders in St. Louis County are collaborating with a non-profit group to help lower the number of people suffering from heart problems. They are encouraging people to learn about the medical history of their families so that they can identify any potential indicators of heart problems they may have.

Church Initiative to Reduce Cases of Heart Disease in their County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that heart disease and its accompanying diseases, such as high blood pressure and high blood cholesterol, may originate in families and manifest in various forms. One of the first things an individual can do to protect themselves from developing heart disease or having a heart attack in the future is to learn about the history of heart disease and other disorders that run in the family. According to St. Louis Public Radio, the region's health departments stated that heart attacks are a leading cause of death for people in north St. Louis County, and they also disproportionately impact Black residents of the area.

As mentioned, Rev. Charles Norris of St. James AME Church in the Greater Ville neighborhood explained that many Black families in the North St. Louis area do not regularly visit the doctor since they lack confidence in the medical professionals. As a result, Black churches must encourage their congregations to begin living more healthily through proactive care of their hearts. Rev. Norris has reportedly prayed for several people who are a part of his congregation and have been diagnosed with heart attacks, strokes, or other ailments. Because of this, the priest has witnessed an excessive number of people pass away, and others struggle with cardiac conditions.

In addition, as part of the American Heart Association's Empowered to Serve church drive, Rev. Norris and 24 other church officials are collaborating with the St. Louis division of the American Heart Association to assist in lowering the incidence of heart disease in the north St. Louis and north St. Louis County areas. The church leaders are urging the congregation's members to educate themselves on their families' medical history, become familiar with the symptoms of heart attacks and strokes, and develop a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, the American Heart Association offers the churches informative PowerPoint slides, workbooks, and other relevant resources to disseminate information to congregations about maintaining a healthy heart. Church leaders have access to a selection of 12 different health lectures covering a variety of themes, including how to increase their physical activity, acquire CPR training, comprehend high blood pressure, and more.

Cardiovascular Disease in St. Louis

As per St. Louis.org, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) refers to conditions affecting the cardiovascular system and the blood arteries. Many people in the United States have risk factors for cardiovascular disease. These risks include being overweight, being inactive physically, having high blood pressure, smoking cigarettes, having high cholesterol, having an unhealthy diet, drinking too much alcohol, and having diabetes. People are at a greater risk for cardiovascular disease due to several other characteristics, including age, race or ethnicity, and gender. At least one form of cardiovascular disease is present in 90% of those over 80.

Accordingly, racial differences exist in the death rates associated with cardiovascular diseases, with Blacks and African Americans disproportionately affected more than Whites. When compared to the death rate caused by CVD among White inhabitants of the City of St. Louis (194 per 100,000), the death rate caused by CVD among Black residents in 2018 was 265 per 100,000. The disparities in health care between racial and ethnic groups are also visible at the national and state levels. Furthermore, the high prevalence of cardiovascular disease in St. Louis may be reportedly attributed to the large number of inhabitants who choose to live unhealthy lifestyles, such as leading sedentary lives, smoking, and eating unhealthy foods, all of which are important risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

