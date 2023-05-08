Church Leaders Grieve Following Tragic Shooting That Killed 6-Year-Old Boy

Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures

A horrible shooting recently took the life of a young boy who was just six. Church leaders felt sorrow and expressed their concerns over violence following the incident.

Tragic Shooting

According to a report from WDBJ7, several individuals can be seen on the video footage obtained during this investigation firing firearms into the occupied home before fleeing down Floyd Street in the direction of 17th Street. Anyone who can identify the people in the video is asked to contact the LPD.

According to the police, Kingston had already passed away when they arrived. Hugh Oulds, Kingston's stepfather, cannot reportedly comprehend what life might be like without his stepson. "I'm still trying to figure out what I'm going to do tomorrow whenever I go to sleep, and I don't hear him say my name or I come through the house and he's not there to ask me to turn on Fortnite," he asserted.

Oluds also mentioned that it is extremely upsetting that children are no longer permitted to act like children. Moreover, the anti-violence organization Lynchburg Peacemakers believes that the current cycle of violence must end. Since the beginning of the new year, Kingston is reportedly the third young person to lose their life in Lynchburg.

Shawn Hunter, the president of the Peacemakers, stated that "the community is going to come out, and we are going to have to push back," as this will be required of us to put an end to this "senseless violence." "We got babies dying." Therefore, if infants pass away while sleeping, it is reasonable to assume that all people are in danger.

Furthermore, Oulds is concerned that his kid will not receive justice if the community does not raise their voices. The police announced early on Tuesday morning, May 4, that they had not yet been able to identify the person or people responsible for the tragic incident. They also noted that there was no current danger to the neighborhood.

Also Read: Brooklyn Congregations Grieves After the Tragic Death of Emmanuel Church of God’s Assistant Pastor, Aracely Courtenay

Church Leaders

WSET reported that Gospel Community Church's Pastor of Teaching and Vision, Andrew Moroz expressed that the recent tragedy utterly shakes him and the church. He asserted that in specific languages, people are told in Psalm 34 that "God is close to the brokenhearted and that he raises up he lifts those who are crushed in spirit." Thus, people are aware that even amid tragedy and challenging situations, God is not away from what is happening, but rather that he is nearby.

In addition, a statement made by the Reverend Shawn Hyska of Westminster Presbyterian Church indicates that he is overcome with sorrow due to the passing of this innocent youngster. Hyska said, "When any life is lost, there is just a deep sadness in our community." Hyska remarked that the shootings must end, and he and his church are motivated to take action.

This level of aggression cannot reportedly be maintained. The pastor added that it is not desirable for the community in any part of the world, but certainly not right here in Lynchburg. As per WFCR Fox, it has been brought to the attention of Mayor Reed and Councilman Wilder that Kingston Campbell has become the third kid to lose their life in Lynchburg due to being shot since the beginning of the year.

The mayor stated that resources for mental health could be a part of the solution; however, they do not yet know the issue's primary cause. Concerning the regulation of firearms, the city of Lynchburg has been designated as a "Second Amendment Sanctuary," a designation that acts as a symbolic tool to demonstrate support for the right to bear arms. Mayor Reed highlighted that they only support law-abiding gun ownership, which includes responsible ownership and law-abiding possession of firearms.

Related Article:Park City Presbyterian Church in Texas Holds Prayer Service to Mourn a Victim of Nashville School Shooting