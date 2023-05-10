Church of England Opposes Shell’s Revised Commitment on Climate Change for ‘Failing To Address Climate Risks By Setting Adequate Targets’

Pixabay/mhollaen

Since Shell allegedly failed to address climate risks by setting adequate targets, the Church of England opposes its revised commitment to climate change. As a result, the company will reportedly hold its investor day in June and will deliver its annual report over signals.

Revised Commitment on Climate Change

As part of the emphasis on improving the company's performance and returns, Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan, who took office in January, stated in March that Shell was reconsidering its goal to lower oil output by 1% to 2% per year by the year 2030. Sawan assumed his position in January, Reuters reported.

The Church of England Pension Board announced on Tuesday, May 9 that it would vote against Shell's chairman and directors at the company's next annual gathering because of "signals" that the energy giant could alter commitments to combat climate change. Investors should vote against the chair of the energy business and reject its annual report because it "fails to address climate risks by setting adequate targets," according to the proxy adviser PIRC's recommendations.

Shell has planned an investor day for the month of June, during which it will offer specifics regarding its revised strategy. Shell has stated that it will continue to invest in low-carbon energy despite the fact that its goal of lowering emissions to net zero by the year 2050 has not changed.

At the annual general meeting that will take place on May 23, Adam Matthews, who managed climate negotiations with Shell for a big group of investors up until the previous year, announced that his fund will vote to oppose the reelection of Andrew Mackenzie as chair of Shell and other board directors. "We are receiving the signals from Shell's new chief executive of a return to the pursuit of maximizing short-term returns," he said. Additionally, the fund intends to vote in favor of a resolution from shareholders submitted by the activist group Follow This. The proposal urges Shell to establish more aggressive climate goals.

As per Menafn, Shell has responded by defending its action of transforming into a greener corporation and attacking CoE's stance. It was stated in a statement that "Shell and the Church of England Pensions Board have worked together as partners on the energy transition for almost a decade. We... vehemently disagree with the Pensions Board's decision to take their new position." Shell also stated that its plan "to become a net zero energy company by 2050 or sooner" was not going to change.

Global Issue on Climate Change

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the effects of climate change on various parts of society are intricately connected to one another. Human health and the production of food can suffer when there is a shortage. The spread of illness, as well as harm to habitats and facilities, can be the result of flooding. Problems with people's health can lead to a rise in mortality, have an effect on the availability of food, and reduce worker productivity.

The effects of climate change may be observed in any aspect of the world in which we currently reside. However, it is not uniformly distributed over the country or the world; even within the same community, the effects of climate change might vary from neighborhood to community and from person to person. Additionally, the long-standing differences in socioeconomic status can render those in need more susceptible. It is due to underserved groups often having the most susceptibility to risks and the fewest means to respond to those hazards.

