Church Volunteers disseminate information to the general public concerning the realities of drug use, focusing mainly on substance abuse's impact on children. The organization also distributes booklets to prevent people from becoming addicted to drugs.

Dissemination of Information on 'The Truths About Drugs'

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers youth-oriented publications and movies to assist young people in developing a better understanding of the effects of drug use. They can abstain from drug use once they have all the facts. A report from MENAFN stated that when young people finally understand what drugs are and the damage they cause, they are in a better position to make their own choices to abstain from drug use and encourage their friends and siblings to do the same. Volunteers from the Church of Scientology in Denmark addressed thousands of people with their campaign to enlighten the public about the negative impacts of opioids and other hazardous drugs when the Danish media was sounding the alarm about an opioid crisis hitting local youth as young as 12 years old.

On Sunday, May 14, they carried their campaign to the yearly Copenhagen Marathon, where around 10,000 runners competed through the city's sidewalks as over 100,000 spectators cheered them on. Moreover, the rapid development of endurance to the effects of opioids results in an ever-increasing requirement for higher and higher doses to achieve the feeling of "high" that was initially desired. This has experts in Denmark concerned. However, the powerful sedative impact of these medications can cause sufferers' breathing to become shallow or cease altogether, leading to brain damage or even death.

As per BizWire Express, in 2022, anti-drug bikers from the Church of Scientology were also entirely at home in Copenhagen, which is recognized as the world's most bicycle-friendly city, cycling through the city to spread the truth about drugs while carrying a banner and some brochures. Because of the current trends in drug overdose deaths, drug prevention has been acknowledged as an essential community service for quite some time. However, this recognition has never been as strong as it is now. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, significantly the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age.

For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in the future health, social, and crime costs." Accordingly, the Ideal Scientology Organization, the Church of Scientology Denmark, was officially established in May 2017 by Mr. David Miscavige, the Spiritual Leader of Scientology. It is designed to assist Scientologists in their climb to spiritual liberation and to serve as a residence for everyone in the community. The group also intended to function as a gathering place for collaborative efforts to elevate people of all religious persuasions.

Foundation of Drug-Free World

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers youth-oriented publications and movies to assist young people in developing a better understanding of the effects of drug use. They can abstain from drug use once they have all the facts. The foundation is also a philanthropic public benefit company that aims to provide youth and adults with truthful drug information to enable them to make educated decisions and lead drug-free lives.

As mentioned, nobody enjoys being told what they can and cannot do, but this is something that young people dislike more than anyone else. Thus, the group offers young people information that equips them to decide to abstain from drug use in the first place. The Truth About Drugs campaign also includes events that people can participate in to help spread awareness about the benefits of a drug-free lifestyle. These exercises are easy to execute, have a positive impact, and are suitable for participants of varying ages.

