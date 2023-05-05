St. Petersburg Church to Host Drag Queen Event During Sunday Service Amid Legislation Targeting Drag Artists

Pixabay/crossdresser

The Allendale United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg will continue to host a Drag Queen Event during a Sunday Service even though a bill against drag artists has been delivered to the desk of Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis, and is currently waiting to be signed into law.

Bill Against Drag Artists

Businesses that enable children to attend any "adult live performance" that "appeals to a prurient, shameful, or morbid interest" are subject to fines, suspensions, or revocations of their food and beverage permits under the provisions of a measure that was approved by the state assembly in April under the leadership of the Republican Party, The Washington Post reported.

The proposed legislation details several behaviors, including "the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts." While the bill does not mention drag shows, critics claim that the phrasing is directed at them. The legislation is already having the desired impact of reducing activity.

In addition to live performances, the bill makes it illegal for towns and counties to grant permits for other public performances if such acts adhere to different standards than live events. Since they are concerned about operating afoul of the new legislation, one organization in Florida has taken the initiative to call off a gay pride parade.

According to CBS Miami, the bill would also prohibit medical professionals from administering treatments to transgender kids, such as hormonal treatments and puberty blockers. It would prevent transgender men and women from using restrooms that do not correspond with the gender assigned to them at birth. As mentioned, the Senate should provide consent before these bills become law.

Moreover, protesters flocked to the Capitol to stop the bills, but Republicans in the House of Representatives rebuffed any efforts by Democrats to amend the legislation. One of the arguments made by proponents of the Act was that safeguarding children's welfare was necessary.

United Methodist Church's Drag Queen Event

Patch.com stated that the performer known as Lakeland's Momma Ashley Rose, the stage name of Jason DeShazo, has been an outspoken critic of the bill that has been put forward.

She will reportedly perform a family-friendly version of her drag show at the Allendale United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg on the fifth Sunday of the month. Following that, she and several other drag artists will participate in church services on July 30.

According to the senior pastor of the church, Rev. Andy Oliver said that at a time when Tallahassee and significant portions of the world's culture continue to deliver an argument that being LGBTQ is in some way unlawful or a criminal, and when members of the community, particularly those who identify as transgender or who perform drag, are referred to as groomers.

The pastor asserted that he had a strong urge to provide a secure environment and an environment that was loving and supportive of who they were designed to be. "I saw no better place for that than right in the center of worship, where we are there to learn better how to love our neighbor," he added.

