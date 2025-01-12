CityServe and World Help Team Up with LA Churches to Aid Wildfire Victims

Catastrophic wildfires tearing through Los Angeles have reduced upscale housing complexes to ruins turned to ashes. | Screenshot: NBC News YouTube Channel

Christian humanitarian organizations CityServe and World Help are leading efforts to assist families affected by the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles County and surrounding areas.

The Palisades and Eaton wildfires, fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, have caused widespread destruction across tens of thousands of acres, destroying over 12,000 structures and displacing more than 180,000 residents.

The fires have been spreading across LA since January 7, resulting in at least 24 reported fatalities, with another 16 people reported missing as of Sunday.

In response to this disaster, CityServe, a Christian nonprofit, is coordinating relief efforts to supply critical resources to families affected by the fires. The organization has already dispatched truckloads of essential goods, including water, food, hygiene items, clothing, and other necessities to those in need.

Executive Director of CityServe Network, Karl Hargestam, shared that they are leveraging their extensive network of churches and community partners to ensure efficient distribution of resources to the hardest-hit areas.

CityServe is working closely with local churches to assess the immediate needs of fire victims and determine optimal locations for command centers and delivery hubs, ensuring that aid reaches those who need it the most.

Hargestam emphasized, “We are fully committed to providing not just resources but also the compassion and hope needed to help them heal in this critical moment,” while also highlighting their dedication to long-term recovery for families once the fires are contained.

World Help, a Christian humanitarian organization based in Forest, Virginia, is also stepping up to provide aid to those affected by the fires. The organization has dispatched emergency essentials to victims in Los Angeles County, including temporary shelter, food, hygiene items, and baby care supplies.

World Help President Noel Brewer Yeatts noted that the effort involves collaboration with local partners to ensure that relief reaches the most vulnerable families and communities.

Yeatts remarked, “So many people have lost everything to these fires, and it’s still far from over. Even once the fires have been contained, the work is only going to be just beginning.” He emphasized World Help’s commitment to help families not only survive but also begin the healing and rebuilding process after losing their homes and livelihoods.

The organization is also accepting donations to fund further efforts to assist fire victims, aiming to provide financial support to local partners for the distribution of food, clean water, shelter, clothing, and other essential supplies.

“We want to be there for people not just in their immediate crisis but also as they begin to rebuild their lives,” Yeatts continued. “This is a long-term commitment. The devastation is immense, and our goal is to support survivors through short-term relief efforts and long-term recovery process.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the wildfire has burned 23,707 acres in Pacific Palisades and westward along the Pacific Coast Highway toward Malibu. As of 7:00 a.m. Sunday, the fire was reported to be 11% contained.

Forecasters warn that vast parts of Southern California are once again under wildfire risks as strong winds and dry conditions return this weekend through Wednesday, as reported by NPR.