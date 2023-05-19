Duggar Family's 'Cult' Religion Scrutinized in New Documentary Series: 'Breeds Little Predators'

Pexels/Anete Lusina

A short-lived documentary series is going to feature the Duggar Family from the canceled TLC reality series called “19 Kids and Counting.” The next documentary series, "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," claims to reveal the truth about the family's adherence to the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a stringent religious sect.

The IBLP, which was started in 1961 by Minister Bill Gothard, has come under fire, and Gothard was fired due to abuse claims. One man claims that "world domination was the goal" in one of the docuseries' interviews, and another woman claims that the institution "raises little predators." Other interviewees make shocking allegations about the organization.

New Docuseries on Duggar Family Claims to "Expose the Truth" About Their Religion

According to the article that was share in New York Post, the second-eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jill Dillard, and her cousin, Amy King, will also be featured in the documentary series. Both have previously voiced dissatisfaction with how they were raised within the business.

According to the description of the series, when the family's problems come to light, it becomes apparent that they are connected to a larger, more menacing threat that has already been set into motion and poses a severe threat to democracy itself. This potent revelation hints at the series' trajectory and goals.

In the article that was shared in Yahoo! News, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, Derick Dillard, and Amy (Duggar) King all make statements in the trailer. Jill insists, "There's a tale that will be told, and I would prefer to be the one telling it.

The IBLP and its founder, Bill Gothard, are subjected to a number of allegations in the trailer, including that Gothard "switched every father into a cult leader and every home into a lonely place." Another individual compares her time spent working for the IBLP to the oppressive government portrayed in Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale."

The discussion of Josh Duggar, Jill's brother, who was convicted of intentionally receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021, is also included in the video. Prior to that, Josh acknowledged in a police complaint that he had sexually assaulted four Jane Does between the ages of 12 and 15 at the time. His sisters Jill and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald were two of his victims.

Although the Duggar family is the subject of the series, the trailer emphasizes that the problems are "much bigger than the Duggars," implying a deeper investigation of the IBLP and its impact.

Duggar Family Member Jinger Shares Her Journey Away from the IBLP in New Memoir

In her new biography, "Becoming Free Indeed," Jinger Duggar, a Duggar family member best known for the TLC reality series "19 Kids and Counting," describes her escape from the IBP. According to the article shared in People, her family's religious group promotes strict adherence to traditional gender norms, modesty, and avoiding most of the contemporary popular culture.

In her memoir, Jinger describes how she made the decision to leave the IBLP in 2017 and transition from a life governed by the group's strict principles to discovering her own faith. Despite having its roots in religion, this faith was no longer under the authority of any living person. She acknowledged the ongoing impact of the destructive and toxic beliefs she had been exposed to growing up. She highlighted that by sharing her experience, she hoped to assist others who might be having trouble or are still stuck in a similar circumstance. Jinger wished that her experience could help at least one person find freedom.

Jinger claimed that despite her transition, she still has a good relationship with the Duggar family when questioned about how they reacted to it. She has discussed her changes with her parents on numerous occasions, particularly after she started wearing slacks, deviating from the rigorous dress regulations promoted by the IBLP.

