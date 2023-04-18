Elderly Man Crashed Into Office of Grace Church of Mentor Due to Medical Emergency

Unsplash/Aleksandr Neplokhov

On Saturday, Apr. 15, an elderly man's car crashed into the office of Grace Church of Mentor. He was reportedly speeding due to a medical emergency.

Car Crash

A report from the Cleveland 19 News stated that based on the investigation findings, the car's driver was a guy from Willoughby who was 70 years old and was traveling southbound on Reynolds Road when he lost consciousness.

The Mentor Fire Department said that the man's vehicle went off the road to the left, where it collided with a tree before going on a crash with the Grace Church of Mentor, which is located at 6831 Reynolds Rd.

As per News Herald, at approximately 5:51 in the evening, emergency services were called out to the intersection of Reynolds Road and Bellflower Road in response to a medical emergency. A subsequent report said that a vehicle had collided with a structure in the 6800 block of Reynolds Road.

During the crash, no one was present in the building, which is the office for the church adjacent to it. The agency reports that the motorist was examined and brought to Hillcrest Hospital for further treatment. It was decided to call in the utilities and ask them to send someone to the scene to secure gas and electricity for the building.

What To Do When There Is A Car Accident

Wilson Kehoe Winingham's blog stated that vehicle accidents continue to occur despite recent developments in automotive technology, such as rearview cameras, adaptive lighting, and forward collision avoidance systems (FCS). According to representations provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 36,560 persons lost their lives on the nation's roadways in 2018, while 2.71 million people in accidents suffered injuries that prompted them to seek medical attention.

Accidents can transform a person's life completely, no matter how terrible or trivial. They can result in a loss of wages, as well as pain, suffering, or disability that are permanent. The frequency with which people are injured or killed in motor vehicle collisions does not justify dismissing the importance of being informed.

According to All-State, when there is an accident involving a car, an individual should do the following:

Check for injuries

Check on the other people riding in the vehicle to see if anyone has been harmed, call the emergency services, or ask someone else to call for assistance.

Get to safety

If not harmed, move to the shoulder of the road or onto a sidewalk. Pull over to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to drive the vehicle and the location where it is presenting a danger. If that is not the case, the car should leave where it is and go to a safe place.

Call 911

Calling the police after any accident, no matter how little or severe it may be, is extremely vital, and in certain areas, it's even mandated by law. The cops that arrive on the site will create an accident report and take photographs of the area.

Wait for help

Stop your vehicle, activate your emergency flashers, and use the roadway flares in your emergency car pack to signal other drivers that they should reduce their speed.

Moreover, the National Insurance Crime Bureau warns against bandit tow trucks. These are uncalled-for tow truck drivers who stop to aid, which is possibly a fraud. They have been known to convince victims to let them take their cars to suspicious facilities that hold them captive for a high price.

Exchange information

After checking, exchange contacts and insurance information with the other motorist. The Insurance Information Institute recommends sharing this information following an accident. It also advises against debating fault when reviewing the circumstances with the other driver when filing an insurance claim.

