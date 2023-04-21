Elon Musk Reveals Google Co-founder's Vision for AI-Powered' Digital Deity'

Flickr/Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk recently have revealed an intriguing detail about the conversation he had with the co-founder of Google, Larry Page. These events happened during Musk's interview with Tucker Carlson.

Musk claimed that when he visited Page in Palo Alto during their close friendship, Page expressed a desire to create a brilliant AI system, which Musk referred to as a "digital god."

Musk Warns of Page's "Digital God" AI Vision; Promotes "TruthGPT"

Musk, now 51, recalled having a late-night conversation with Page about AI safety but feeling that Page wasn't taking risks and repercussions seriously enough. According to the article in Christian Post, Page instead seemed intent on quickly achieving a digital super-intelligence, or "digital god," This idea makes one wonder about the potential effects of AI and whether the final product will resemble a digital deity.

Elon also recently highlighted several public statements by Page, indicating that the tech giant's ultimate goal is to achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI) or super-intelligence. Page, who stepped down from Google alongside co-founder Sergey Brin in 2017, shared his grand vision for search and AI during a 2006 tech conference in London. He envisioned the ultimate search engine as one that would understand everything worldwide, providing users with precise and instantaneous results.

Since then, Google has significantly ramped up its AI efforts, starting with acquiring London-based AI research lab DeepMind for $500 million in 2014.

In light of the success of ChatGPT, Google plans to launch a version of its search engine featuring a chatbot this year, as The New York Times reported. This development further showcases the company's commitment to advancing AI technology and its integration into everyday life.

According to another source, Futurism shared that Musk then promoted "TruthGPT," an AI chatbot geared toward "maximum truth-seeking" that he had been working on in the wake of OpenAI's success after making this disclosure. Musk co-founded OpenAI but eventually left the company because of a difference in philosophy.

The report also stated that Musk believed Page's AI goals to be plausible, especially in light of Google's acquisition of DeepMind, which Musk had previously claimed to possess "roughly 75% of the world's AI talent," in addition to substantial financial resources and the most computers of any institution.

Futurism has contacted Google for comment regarding Musk's claims. Meanwhile, the AI community finds the name "TruthGPT" amusing because it conjures up thoughts of a chatbot for Donald Trump rather than a project intended to stop irresponsible AI development.

Musk Reveals Strained Relationship with Page Over OpenAI

The article in Forbes shares that Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, had an interview with 60 minutes about the developments of AI in the company. He claimed that Google Search only taps into a small part of the company's potential. Google also recently revealed that by May 10, new AI products would be released at the upcoming Google I/O developer conference.

Elon Musk has shared that his friendship with Larry Page took a hit due to the founding and expansion of OpenAI, a non-profit organization he helped create. To ensure AI benefits everyone without causing harm, Elon teamed up with Peter Thiel, co-founder of Palantir, Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, and Sam Altman, CEO of Y Combinator, to launch OpenAI last December.

Musk revealed that Page wasn't too happy about OpenAI's rise, which shifted the balance of power in the AI world, which was why they had yet to be in touch for years. Musk believes that OpenAI is now attracting more top AI talent than Google, which used to be the industry leader.

