Eternal Wall: A New Christian Monument to Document Global Answered Prayers

The largest Christian monument, the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer is one step closer to being established in the United Kingdom.

With initial wind tunnel testing planned for February, designers envision the monument as an “ongoing testimony to God’s faithfulness,” inviting Christians globally to share their stories of answered prayers.

The Eternal Wall will stand in Coleshill, just 90 miles north of London. The structure will consist of one million white bricks, each digitally linked to an individual’s story of answered prayer, documenting narratives of redemption, divine intervention, and extraordinary miracles that have significantly impacted the lives of believers.

Designed in the shape of an infinity loop, or Möbius strip, the monument symbolizes the eternal nature of God’s love and faithfulness. Visitors will be able to interact with the structure, as each of the one million bricks will connect to a digital database, allowing them to use their phones to uncover the story behind each brick.

“The power of just one person’s story can impact countless lives for the better,” shares Eternal Wall founder Richard Gamble. “Think about what a million can do. We are all important to Jesus, and all have a story to tell — the piece of us that moves others and points them to Him.”

The monument will honor not only the stories of ordinary people but also the prayers of notable historical figures such as Winston Churchill, the late Queen Elizabeth II, evangelist George Müller, and the soldiers of Dunkirk.

“You might not be famous, feel influential or have a story you deem exciting, but that doesn’t make you any less valuable to God than another,” Gamble states. “Your story in Christ matters and is meant to be shared with others. Join us and make history; if it impacts just one soul (from halfway across the world) for eternity, it’s worth it.”

The project aims to collect 200,000 stories of answered prayer from Christians of all backgrounds and denominations in the U.S., with 42,000 stories already shared. As the team progresses towards its goal of one million bricks, Gamble calls upon American Christians to help achieve the target of 200,000 U.S. prayer stories.

“What’s also different — and more important — is that the Eternal Wall will tell onlookers about Jesus, about His character and who He is,” Gamble continues. “God’s Word reminds us that we triumph by the Blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony. This monument will be an ongoing testimony.”