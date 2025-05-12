Evangelical Leaders from 56 Nations to Convene at European Congress on Evangelism

Christian leaders from 133 countries gather at the 1983 Amsterdam International Conference for Itinerant Evangelists. | Photo Credit: The Billy Graham Library

More than 1,000 Evangelical pastors and ministry leaders from 56 countries are scheduled to gather in Berlin, Germany, for the European Congress on Evangelism later this month. Organized by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), the event will be held from May 27 to 30 at the JW Marriott hotel.

Centered on the theme of Romans 1:16 — ‘For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes: first to the Jew, then to the Gentile’ — this invitation-only congress is expected to be the most diverse gathering of Evangelical leaders in Europe since the last congress held in Amsterdam in 2000.

The Congress will feature 20 speakers representing 13 countries, with simultaneous interpretation available in 10 languages. Organizers state that the congress aims to “encourage and equip believers from dozens of denominations to reignite the church with a passion for bold and biblical proclamation evangelism.”

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of BGEA and the convenor of the congress, highlighted the significance of holding the event in Berlin — where his father, the late evangelist Billy Graham, held the first World Congress on Evangelism in 1966.

He noted that ‘That historic gathering laid the foundation for future international congresses, including the 1974 Lausanne Congress in Switzerland and subsequent meetings in Amsterdam in 1983, 1986, and 2000.’

Reflecting on Europe's historical role in spreading Christianity, Franklin Graham said, “It was the Christians in Europe who crossed the ocean and brought the Gospel to the United States four centuries ago, and I am grateful for the believers in Europe who continue to be a bold and faithful witness for Jesus Christ.”

He emphasized the current global need for evangelism, stating, ‘Proclaiming the Good News of Jesus Christ and the truth of God’s Word is the greatest need in the world today, and it’s an honor for BGEA to come alongside and encourage believers in Europe who are taking the gospel to their communities and to the ends of the earth.’

The program will feature worship led by Michael W. Smith, a three-time Grammy Award winner, alongside award-winning worship leader Charity Gayle and several European Christian artists.

Scheduled speakers include Will Graham, executive vice president of BGEA, who will speak on ‘the importance of extending an invitation when preaching the gospel,’ and his sister, Cissie Graham Lynch, senior advisor and spokesperson for the BGEA, who will serve as an interview host during the event.

Other confirmed speakers encompass Greg Laurie, evangelist and founder of Harvest Crusades, who will deliver a talk on ‘the gift and calling of the evangelist.’

Päivi Räsänen, a Finnish parliament member and author, famous for enduring legal prosecution over public expressions of biblical values, will address ‘commitment to the gospel under persecution in Europe.’ Daniele Pasquale, principal of the Instituto Biblico Evangelico Italiano, will speak about ‘the centrality of discipleship in gospel ministry.’

Lastly, Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kentucky, will present on ‘Jesus, the unique Son of God,’ while Rev. Mariusz Muszczyński, a pastor and Pentecostal leader from Poland, will discuss ‘unity in Gospel proclamation.’