Ex-Christian School Official Faces Allegations of Stalking and Sexual Exploitation

John "Jay" Brownlow, 32, a former administrator at Ridgeway Road-based Westminster Academy, a Christian school, has been detained on several counts, including sexual exploitation of a child. Specifically, he aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated stalking, and aggravated unlawful photographing of a minor are among the eight charges that Brownlow is facing.

According to reports, the occurrences happened while Brownlow was still working at the school, between June 2020 and July 2022. A nine-page indictment that included specific charges that Brownlow had stalked, photographed, and had intercourse with at least two males under the age of 18 preceded the arrest.

Former Christian School Administrator Arrested on Multiple Charges, Including Sexual Exploitation of Minors

According to MSN, several disturbing accusations are made against Brownlow in the indictment, including that he knowingly and unlawfully entered the home of a minor without their consent and took pictures of the minor. At the same time, they were naked in order to arouse or satisfy their sexual desires. According to reports, neither the stalking nor the hidden cameras were known to the youngsters involved.

The police and other authorities are urging evreyone who has a bit of information to come and give a statement. The allegations have upset the Westminster Academy community, and the institution fully cooperates with the ongoing inquiry.

The executive director of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center,

Virginia Stallworth emphasized the prevalence of child sexual abuse in Shelby County. She said that two out of ten Shelby County children are sexually abused by age eighteen and she also urged victims' parents to seek evidence-based, trauma-focused therapy for their children.

The claims against Brownlow are frightening, but Brownlow's lawyer, Leslie Ballin, told WREG over the phone that his client still maintains his innocence and that the matter is still pending. The inquiry is ongoing, and the Westminster Academy community is dealing with the disturbing claims. Brownlow is scheduled to appear in court once more on June 7. Throughout the ongoing investigation, the school has pledged its complete cooperation with the authorities.

Other Cases of Sexual Assault In these Locations

On Thursday night, Memphis Police revealed that they had detained a guy accused of recent rapes and kidnappings of young girls in South Memphis. According to Fox 13 Memphis, after the two young victims identified the suspect, the arrest was made around 5:15 p.m. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has received support in the apprehention from the FBI and also from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. The suspect's identification was made public, and his name is Laderio Gordon, 29 years old.

According to Dr. Cathryn Stout, Chief of Communications for Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS), the MPD and FBI have aided the addition of more patrols in the region. She underlined the value of community involvement and urged locals to exercise caution and report any unusual activities.

According to WREG Memphis, alerts have been sent to advise kids to walk in groups and report any suspicious people or vehicles they may come across in light of these instances.

Also, MSCS advises students who a suspicious-looking person might have approached to inform the police. In particular, the department is urging anybody who has been a victim or been solicited by a Black male giving a ride in the South Memphis communities of Gaslight, Bunker Hill, and Cane Creek to notify the police.

