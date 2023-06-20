Alleged Termination of Biology Professor Over Chromosomal Sex Determination Sparks Legal Battle

Pexels/Erik Mclean

The recent firing of a well-known Texas professor is igniting a discussion about discrimination, academic freedom, and freedom of religion. Johnson Varkey, a part-time instructor of human anatomy and physiology at St. Philip's University, alleges he was fired for advocating a biological sex determination theory that is consistent with his knowledge of science and his religious convictions.

Four students left Varkey's class last November when he said that X and Y chromosomes determine biological sex. Varkey started teaching at St. Philip's in 2003 and has always received "stellar performance reviews," according to his legal counsel, First Liberty. His assertion is consistent with his research into human biology and his Christian faith. The scholar serves as the assistant pastor for free at his neighborhood church.

According to the article in Christian Headlines, A university vice president alerted Varkey that he was being looked into for an alleged ethics violation on January 12 of this year. His employment formally ended on January 27. The institution was informed of "religious preaching, discriminatory remarks about homosexuals and transgender people, anti-abortion rhetoric, and misogynistic banter," according to the letter of termination.

These allegations are denied by First Liberty, which claims that the professor was following a "school-approved and science-based curriculum" and that he or she did not express personal opinions, whether religious or not, on human gender or sexuality. The company claims that Varkey's rights to free speech and religious expression, which are protected by U.S. law, were violated by the institution. Both the U.S. Constitution and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act's protections for religious liberty were violated.

Other Professionals Fired for the Same Reason

In a related story shared in Fox News, Dr. David Mackereth, a Christian doctor, was fired for refusing to use transgender pronouns in a U.K. emergency room, claiming it was a matter of honesty and faith. The doctor said he would never treat a transgender patient differently but couldn't conform to gender ideology principles, calling it a 'dishonesty' in medical practice. ]

His dismissal was on the grounds of 'harassment' under the U.K. Equality Act of 2010. After being dismissed, he sued his employer for religious discrimination but lost. However, his case was partially overturned by the Employment Appeal Tribunal in May 2022 while still upholding his firing. The General Medical Council determined there was no evidence that his beliefs impaired his practice. Mackereth plans to appeal his case in a European court and urges other medical professionals and Christians to affirm the truth on gender identity.

According to Christianity Daily, Mackereth sought the General Medical Council's (GMC) opinion, which found no evidence his beliefs impaired his medical practice. Mackereth's case is a unique, compelling discussion about free speech and the use of transgender pronouns in the workplace. He argues that compelled speech is dishonest and urges for legal clarity in the U.K. regarding such issues.

