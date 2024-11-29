First Baptist Dallas Launches $27M Fundraising Campaign for Rebuilding

Architectural Rendering of First Baptist Dallas Church. | Screenshot/ Youtube/ CBS TEXAS

During a recent worship service, First Baptist Dallas Church officially announced a fundraising project for the rebuilding of its historic sanctuary, which was damaged in a fire in July.

The congregation is being asked to contribute towards a $27 million goal, as part of a project that may cost over $100 million, reported by Baptist Press.

Describing the reconstruction as a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity for the church to enhance, Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress explained that insurance would only cover the costs of what was damaged. He urged members to seize the opportunity, stating, “We’ve got to decide if we’re going to take advantage of this opportunity or not.”

The update shared on Nov. 24, called for members to contribute to the church’s “Mission 1:8 One Desire” offering, which aims to raise $95 million. Of this, $68 million is designated for the ministry budget for 2025 and 2026, and once these are funded, $27 million will be allocated for rebuilding the sanctuary and other church space enhancements.

The rebuild plans include utilizing existing stained glass and walls, along with a larger steeple in line with the original construction plans. Further upgrades include expanded fellowship space, a new multipurpose venue seating 500, and a lobby leading into the sanctuary that will feature historic walls and an interior historic entryway, along with upgraded acoustics and technology.

Jeffress expressed confidence in the congregation’s ability to rise to the challenge, saying, “You have risen to every challenge, every need. In 156 years, there’s never been a time when the First Baptist Church of Dallas didn’t do the right thing – the God-glorifying thing – and I believe you’re going to do it this time.”

The historic sanctuary, constructed in 1890 and recognized as a Texas Historic Landmark, was the site of the church's weekly service. Despite the extensive damage caused by the four-alarm fire, a historic pulpit survived the flames intact.

On November 13, the church announced that arson had been ruled out. However, investigators have yet to determine a specific cause while debris removal continues.