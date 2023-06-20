Former Governor Shares Testimony at Church, Highlights Intervention of God to Save His Life

Pixabay/Irina L

The testimony of the former Governor, Nyesom Wike, was recently shared at St. Peter's Deanery. He recalls the day when he became ill from consuming contaminated food and emphasizes God's role in saving his life.

God Intervention

In Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor, Rivers State, Nigeria, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was born into the family of Reverend and Nlemanya Wike on Mar. 12, 1963. According to Content 101, he is a politician, lawyer, and the 6th Governor of Rivers State in Nigeria. In addition to that, under the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Nyesom Wike also served as the Minister for State Education.

As per Gistreel, during a special Thanksgiving ceremony organized by his family at the St. Peters Deanery in Rumuepirikom, the former governor revealed an incident of food poisoning in 2018. He mentioned that his liver and kidneys had stopped functioning, but due to God's intervention and medical professionals' help, his life was saved. Moreover, when asked to describe what happened, Nyesom Wike explained that he was transported to Beirut at midnight when the physicians there informed him that both his liver and kidneys had ceased functioning. He added that everyone around him turned into a suspect at that point.

Based on a report from Justnaija, the former governor indicated that in December of 2018, he had planned to participate in a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by his immediate predecessor in the role of Chief of Staff. On the other hand, he could not leave his room beginning that Sunday due to his deteriorating health. Because of his condition, he was confined to bed and unable to participate in the annual state banquet on Jan. 1, 2019. During that particular event, he did not know about the poisoning that had taken place in the party's secretariat, so he asked the deputy governor to make a speech on his behalf.

As stated, Nyesom Wike was relieved when the physicians told him his organs had started operating normally again. He was thankful for the different treatments that he had undergone and conveyed his gratitude to them. Even while they carry out their responsibilities in the interest of the people, those in positions of authority are exposed to several dangers and difficulties; this occurrence reportedly serves as a vivid reminder of these risks and problems.

Nyesom Wike's Faith

Punch reported that in the days leading up to the People's Democratic Party presidential election in 2022, Nyesom Wike's wife, the Honorable Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, informed the former governor over the phone that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Accordingly, Nyesom Wike expressed his devastation at the news and admitted that he had even entertained the idea of withdrawing from the run for the presidency. However, his wife firmly convinced him not to do so and explained that, to the glory of God, she was ultimately healed of cancer, and her life was preserved.

He also asserted that God went even further to offer him and the state a seamless election process in the wake of a gang-up organized by the same individuals who pledged that they would abide by the collective decision of Rivers elders over who chooses his successor and Nyesom Wike reportedly feels at ease now that a suitable successor has been selected.

