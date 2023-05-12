Former Port Orchard Church Plans to Convert Into Low-Cost Housing For Young Adults

Pixabay/Tonda Tran

After being a house and a grocery store, the former Port Orchard Church owner intends to transform it into low-cost accommodation for young adults. They are now waiting for the city's approval to get started on the church's construction.

Low-Cost Housing for Young Adults

The residence planned to be built to the southeast of Dekalb Street and Harrison Avenue crossroads has been given the working name of Amici House, MSN reported. According to Aaron Bates, Port Orchard general contractor of Amici House LLC, who bought the building for $600,000 in April 2021, the structure, which had previously functioned as a house, then as a grocery store, and finally as a church, will include 22 sleeping units if the city accepts the proposal. Up to forty individuals between 18 and 25 will call the building home. According to the designs, the three-story building located at 902 Dekalb Street would contain five shared restroom facilities as well as a sizable kitchen that will also be shared.

Bates said that the estimated range for the monthly rent is between $550 and $700, significantly less than most local rates. "We will be a dry house," Bates promised. There will be no tobacco products, vaporizers, alcoholic beverages, or marijuana. The Amici House will be a faith-based facility but will not be affiliated with any particular denomination. It will be mandatory for residents to participate in various study groups. "We are trying to create open discussions, not so much about religious points of view and not associated with any denomination," he asserted.

Moreover, Bates also mentioned that when they try to gather young adults together, they find that social media, life, and school that are taught online pull young adults apart. The company is attempting to reunite them with one another so that they can work together, create relationships, and improve their communication skills. As per Very Well Mind, communication is essential for maintaining healthy relationships. Sharing, learning, responding, and forming connections with the people in people's life is made more accessible when they are able to have honest and open conversations with them. It is reportedly essential to any connection, including those with close friends and family.

Amici House LLC

