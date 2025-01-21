Franklin Graham Praises God's Faithfulness: “Look What God Has Done”

Evangelist Franklin Graham delivered a prayer during President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025, at the United States Capitol Rotunda. | Screenshot: Fox News via YouTube/ Franklin Graham Facebook

Evangelist Franklin Graham delivered a prayer during President Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, emphasizing God's faithfulness and invoking divine guidance and protection as Trump began his second, non-consecutive term.

Addressing the crowd at the U.S. Capitol, Graham acknowledged the challenges Trump faced during former President Joe Biden’s term, stating, “Mr. President, the last four years, there are times I’m sure you thought it was pretty dark, but look what God has done. We praise Him and give Him glory.”

Graham's prayer drew on verses from Psalms, Daniel, and Samuel to underscore God’s sovereignty over nations and leaders, calling for God to grant Trump wisdom and strength. He likened Trump’s leadership to that of the biblical figure Moses, praying, “You and you alone saved his life and raised him up with strength and power by your mighty hand.”

Graham extended his prayers to Vice President J.D. Vance, expressing hope that Vance would be a supportive partner in leadership, comparing him to Aaron holding up Moses’ arms during battle. The prayer also expressed gratitude for First Lady Melania Trump, praising her “beauty, warmth, and grace” as an inspiration to the nation and the world.

Graham called on Americans to remember their blessings, including freedoms and prosperity, while urging them to remain steadfast in their faith. “The prophet Samuel reminded the people it was you that brought them up from the land of Egypt. And he said, ‘Now stand still that I may reason with you before the Lord.’”

He added, “We take this moment to stand still, to remember the great things that you have done for this nation. Thank you for the protection, the bounty, the freedoms that we so enjoy; we remember to keep our eyes fixed on you, and may our hearts be inclined to your voice. We know that America can never be great again if we turn our backs on you. We ask for your help.” Graham concluded his prayer by invoking Jesus Christ as the “King of kings, the Lord of lords.”

Religious leaders from different faiths, including Rabbi Ari Berman, Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, and Rev. Frank Mann, offered closing prayers during the ceremony.

Sewell, pastor of 180 Church in Detroit, Michigan, shared his gratitude for what he called a “millimeter miracle” that saved Trump’s life after an attempted assassination in 2023. He prayed, “Heavenly Father, we’re so grateful that you gave our 45th and now our 47th president a millimeter miracle. We are grateful that you are the one that has called him for such a time as this, that America would begin to dream again.”

Sewell expressed a desire for all Americans—regardless of race or religion—to unite, praying, “When we let freedom ring, we will be able to speed up that day when all of Your children — black men and white men, Protestant and Catholic, Jew and Gentile — will be able to sing in the meaning of that old Negro spiritual.”