Fresno LGBTQ-Inclusive Church Hosts Vigil Following Vandalism Incident

Last Sunday, a candlelight vigil was held at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church. The church leaders from all over the valley attended and in defense of the church, which had been the victim of vandalism that is currently being looked into as a hate crime, more than 100 people gathered.

Bill Knezovich, the senior priest of Our Savior, expressed his gratitude for the community's support during this challenging time. He said that it is nice to know that the community really loves them and is giving them their utmost supports, and also they are to give it in reciprocity.

Candlelight Vigil Held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Following Hate Crime

According to KVPR, on April 18, all of the windows of the Our Savior's Lutheran Church were shattered and broken, and was vandalized with the name of the far-right group, "the Proud Boys," were left behind. The event is under investigation by the Fresno Police Department, with more than $25,000 in damages anticipated.

Even though Our Savior's Lutheran Church was vandalized recently, the Proud Boys are thought to have targeted the parish previously. Additionally, they terrorized people who attended the church's family-friendly drag show in December. Head Pastor Bill Knezovich adds that the community is committed to overcome the prejudice despite these frequent assaults.

The church has set up a GoFundMe page to gather money for essential repairs in reaction to the devastation as they continue to stand united in the face of difficulty; as Knezovich says that the best thing that they can do is to be the best reflection of who they think God is and calls them to be.

Community Rises Above Hate

Eric Olson, who was present at the church vigil, expressed sadness and worry about the broken glass, saying that it affected the entire community and made everyone insecure. According to the story in Your Central Valley, the organizers discovered a calling card from the hate group "Proud Boys" at the scene after the damage had already been done. The Fresno Police Department disagreed, stating there was insufficient support from the sticker to open a hate crime investigation.

This is just one of several threatening letters the church has gotten since sponsoring a drag festival in December, according to pastor Bill Knezovich, who disagrees. Even though the perpetrator was not apprehended, the church finds comfort in the overwhelming community support. It is knowing that the church is adored and supported by the community and that the community feels the same way about the church is consoling, according to Knezovich.

In related news in Christianity Daily, a Chicago church was the target of vandals who defaced its sign with hate speech, destroyed the wooden pillar holding up its Pride flag, and stole a picture of Jesus with a rainbow on it. The church pastor, Reverend Stephens, is steadfast in his conviction and has vowed to speak out even more forcefully for inclusiveness and love.

The vandals keep destroying uplifting messages and scrawling harsh comments on the church's placards, so the church continues to struggle to create a welcoming space for everyone. Additionally, they have abused the Bible to disparage LGBTQIA people. Rev. Stephens highlights the church's conviction in the intrinsic dignity of every person, including transgender and non-binary people, despite the considerable damage and the relentless attempts of the vandals.

