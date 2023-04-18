Founder of OM International, Global Missions Evangelist George Verwer Passes Away at 84

Pexels/Pixabay

At age 84, the world bid farewell to George Verwer, a distinguished evangelist for global missions. On Monday, Apr. 17, Operation Mobilization made a solemn announcement regarding the passing of Verwer.

Verwer, a devout Christian, devoted his life to spreading the global gospel and motivating others to follow in his footsteps.

The Life of George Verwer

According to Christian Post, George Verwer's life story is a fascinating tale of adventure, faith, and perseverance. From his humble beginnings in New Jersey, Verwer became a world-renowned Christian missionary and founder of Operation Mobilization, a global organization dedicated to spreading the gospel and providing humanitarian aid.

Christianity Today reported that despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks, Verwer remained steadfast in his commitment to his calling, traveling to over 100 countries and inspiring countless individuals to follow in his footsteps. Through his tireless efforts and unwavering faith, Verwer has left an indelible mark on the world and continues to inspire generations of believers.

On July 27, 1938, Middlesex, England, welcomed the arrival of George Verwer. Raised in a devout Christian household, he fostered a fervent zeal for evangelism from his formative years. Verwer's life was profoundly impacted in 1957 when he attended a Billy Graham crusade in London. After completing his studies at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, he established Operation Mobilization in 1957.

Moreover, the founding of Operation Mobilization was driven by a noble objective: to rally Christians from all corners of the globe and galvanize them into action to propagate the gospel message far and wide. For more than six decades, Verwer helmed the organization, overseeing its expansion into a worldwide missions agency with a reach spanning 110 nations. Verwer's enthusiasm for missions and evangelism was infectious, and he ignited the hearts of innumerable Christians globally to participate in disseminating the good news.

In addition to his many other accomplishments, Verwer was a highly productive writer and an engaging public speaker. The author penned several literary works centered around missions and evangelism. Among his notable titles are "Out of the Comfort Zone" and "No Turning Back."

Also Read:Pope Benedict XVI Passes Away at 95, Remembered for His Defense of Orthodoxy and Historic Resignation

Tributes Pour In

As per the Premier Christian News, in the wake of Verwer's passing, many tributes have flooded in from around the globe. Numerous individuals who were moved by Verwer's life and ministry and who identify as Christians have taken to social media to express their recollections and sympathies.

The CEO of Operation Mobilization, Lawrence Tong, stated that George Verwer was a prominent figure in missions and evangelism. His enthusiasm for spreading the gospel to every corner of the globe was contagious, igniting a flame within the hearts of countless believers and motivating them to participate in missionary work for years to come. His legacy will endure through the ministry he established and the numerous lives he impacted."

As mentioned, Verwer's life and ministry have also been honored by several other Christian leaders. According to Franklin Graham, the offspring of Billy Graham, Verwer was an authentic hero of the faith. The enthusiasm with which he propagated the gospel across the globe served as a source of motivation for me and innumerable others. The loss of his presence will be felt profoundly.

Related Article:Former Senior Catholic Official, Cardinal George Pell, Passes Away at 81