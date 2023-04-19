Gov. Glenn Youngkin Donates $43,750 Salary to Good News Jail & Prison Ministry to ‘Bring Gospel to Inmates’

Pixabay/Heather

Glenn Youngkin, the governor of Virginia, was kind enough to give the first quarter's worth of his pay to the Good News Jail & Prison Ministry. He aims to "bring the Gospel to inmates in over 350 jails and prisons worldwide."

Donation of Gov. Glenn Youngkin

The data provided by the Council of State Governments stated that the annual salary of the Governor of Virginia is $175,00, Christian Post reported.

On Friday, Mar. 31, Youngkin announced that he would be donating the money he earned for the first quarter to the organization. As mentioned, Good News Jail & Prison Ministry is a nonprofit organization committed to serving the correctional institutions of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the rest of the world by providing religiously inspired materials.

Gov. Youngkin gave a $43,750 check to the ministry, which has its headquarters in Henrico, Virginia. Moreover, Suzanne Youngkin, the First Lady of Virginia, commended the church for its "life-changing mission" and added, "We firmly believe that every Virginian deserves an opportunity to flourish, and we are grateful for this opportunity to support great and Godly works."

In a post published on Facebook about a week ago, Good News Jail & Prison Ministry expressed their reaction to the news that Gov. Youngkin intended to give their organization his first-quarter salary as a donation.

According to Klove, the president of Good News, Jon Evans, thanked Gov. Youngkin for his donation. "His support will further help our chaplains to see incarcerated citizens return to their communities with a transformed perspective and a second chance," he added.

The report says more than eleven million individuals are locked in prisons and jails worldwide. Second Chance Day honors that God provides everyone, even incarcerated people, a chance to start over and live a better life. The day's purpose is to raise a total of $150,000 to provide financial assistance for the work chaplains do worldwide. Chaplains are responsible for coordinating the various religious activities within each institution.

Furthermore, they are accountable for providing pastoral care, facilitating and accommodating religious requests, coordinating priest visits, and other duties related to personal ministry.

The chaplains are also responsible for recruiting, training, and coordinating the activities of religious volunteers. Over 500 hours of volunteer time each week is supplied by churches and members of the community to Good News chaplains serving 15 institutions in Virginia.

Good News Jail & Prison Ministry

As per Enhancing Trust Ministry, planting new churches and strengthening existing ones in the name of Jesus Christ is the mission of the Good News Jail and Prison Ministry. Their work takes them to places that most people would never consider, such as prisons and jails, and there they see God doing great things in the hearts and lives of those incarcerated, whether they are adults or children.

The ministry feels that having a chaplain there regularly is the most effective instrument for responding to the spiritual requirements of the facility's employees and inmates. Accordingly, those imprisoned and the staff members who watch over and protect them have access to the chaplain's services, who acts as a counselor, mentor, evangelist, pastor, and friend.

