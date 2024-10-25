Global Day of Prayer for Christian Media Launches on October 27

Prayformedia.com

The Day of Prayer initiative for Christian media professionals is set to be live-streamed worldwide on October 27.

This event has been organized by the Hollywood Prayer Network in the U.S., Christian Media and Art Australia, the Christian Broadcasting Association of New Zealand, and Christians in Media in the U.K.

As the first-ever 24-hour event, it will feature various hosts from around the globe who are involved in Christian media, taking turns to lead prayers. The initiative aims to prayerfully acknowledge the diverse media roles held by followers of Jesus, including journalists, podcasters, photographers, and dancers, while asking God to elevate the media to its highest purpose.

The Rev. Peter Crumpler, a former communications director with the Church of England and a minister in St Albans, England, will participate in the prayers and deliver remarks during the Christians in Media UK segment of the event, which runs from noon to 3 p.m. BST.

Organizers of the Global Day of Prayer are urging Christians to give thanks for those serving God in public spaces, build positive relationships with local media, seek wisdom for social media managers in churches, promote love over hate on social media, and ensure accountability for the powerful along with accurate reporting in media.

They also call for strength for persecuted journalists worldwide, advocate for work-life balance among media and arts professionals, and strive for creative expressions that glorify God and His truth while extending mercy and inspiration to storytellers.

Information regarding the live-streamed event is available at www.prayformedia.com, which provides a Prayer Guide, social media videos for Instagram and YouTube Shorts, graphics for social media use, promotional videos, slides for churches and home groups, and radio spots for broadcasters and podcasters.

The example of prayer provided by the organizers is as follows:

We bring before You all those around the world who work within the media. We ask for Your blessing on the producers, directors, presenters, managers, writers, journalists, editors, technicians, advertisers, artists, dancers, publishers and the vast array of others who make up the media.

Your Word instructs us to pray for people in places of responsibility (1 Tim 2v2). So God, to these media professionals, please grant wisdom and discernment.

Help media decision-makers and content- creators to be sensitive to the needs of their audiences and our communities – whether local, national, or global. Use their words, pictures and stories to touch hearts and engage people’s minds towards goodness, truth and beauty. May their work bring healing, laughter and hope.

We pray for those behind the scenes and those in the spotlight. We thank You for their talents and technical abilities. As they write, edit, film and broadcast, please use their skills to shine light where there’s darkness, to comfort those who are suffering and bring joy to the lonely. We pray for a greater openness to Your Spirit, that more people in the media would look to You for wisdom, inspiration and guidance.

May we, as followers of Christ, always seek to bless, love and serve – rather than criticise. Help us to reorient our posture, so that when we experience media that is destructive, we will maintain a constructive attitude of respect and prayer.

By Your grace, we pray for media around the world to be raised to its highest purpose; to be a vehicle for good, for edification and truth, for dignity and courage, and the flourishing of your world. Lord, make our media a blessing to all people.

We pray all this in the name of Your Son, Jesus Christ, Amen.