Hamas and PA Governance Leads to Drastic Decline of Christians

A new study suggests that the Christian population in areas governed by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas has drastically decreased by up to 90% in some communities, citing violence, discrimination, and economic hardships as threats to the survival of Christianity.

Over the past century, the Christian demographic in Palestinian territories has experienced a dramatic reduction, according to a report by the Israeli think tank Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs. In 1922, Christians made up 11% of the population in geographical Palestine, but by 2024, this number had dwindled to just 1%, marking a nearly 90% decrease.

The report states, “The international community often disregards the plight of the Palestinian Christian community. While minor clashes with some Israeli Jewish extremists are reported in hyper-focus in the media, the PA represses the reporting of grave incidents of Christian systemic oppression, the stories never seeing the light of day.”

It further highlights that “often, Christian individuals are afraid to report hate incidents in the PA for fear of being arrested or worse. This creates a skewed picture, one eagerly adopted by Western governments and media outlets.”

Specifically, the Christian population in Gaza has decreased from 5,000 individuals before Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 to only about 1,000 by October 2023. Factors such as religious and legal discrimination, desecration of holy sites, and social exclusion are primary contributors to the exodus of Christians from their communities.

Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, exemplifies this troubling trend. In 1950, the Christian population in Bethlehem and its surrounding villages was 86%. However, by the last census in 2017, this number had dropped to approximately 10%.

The report attributes the decline in Bethlehem to systemic socio-economic hardships, instability, and harassment from both Muslim Palestinians and the Islam-dominated Palestinian Authority.

Employment discrimination significantly affects the declining Christian population. Furthermore, discrimination within local courts hampers Christians from receiving just verdicts. The report warns that the lack of legal recourse discourages the reporting of abuses and perpetuates victimization, with Christian women facing significant bias and obstacles.

A 2022 study cited by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs found that the desire to emigrate among Gaza's Christian population was twice as strong as that of Muslims and resulted in a significant decrease in the Christian community, especially under Hamas rule.

Since Hamas took control in 2007, Christians have endured increased violence and discrimination, contributing to their significant population decline. The combination of economic hardship, security concerns, and religious persecution has rendered life unbearable for many, prompting mass emigration.

The Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs researchers found that the global community often overlooks the plight of Palestinian Christians, concentrating instead on other regional conflicts. They warn, “The survival of Christianity in its birthplace depends on awareness and action. Silence strengthens the perpetrators and leaves the victims without international support.”