IDF reveals intercepted call exposing Hamas's exploitation of humanitarian resources

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently released a call conversation Israeli Military Intelligence intercepted, involving a Hamas commander from the Western Jabaliya Battalion, a Gazan resident and the director of the Indonesian Hospital.

“Despite the sensitive nature of this intelligence, this intercept is being declassified to expose Hamas’s cynical exploitation of humanitarian resources in the Gaza Strip. The video confirms that Hamas controls energy distribution in Gaza, prioritizing terrorist needs over the needs of their civilian population,” the IDF press clarified the release.

During the call, the Hamas commander repeatedly references the group's practice of obtaining fuel from the hospital's reserves, citing their actions as being in service of the country.

This disclosure comes as the conflict between Israel and Hamas entered a new phase, following Israel's expanded military operations in Gaza in response to Hamas' assault on October 7th. Ever since the beginning phase of the conflict, there have been ongoing concerns about the lack of fuel and other essential supplies for Gaza residents. One of the issues with delivering aid is the possibility that Hamas terrorists may steal it for themselves.

This revelation coincides with the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, marked by Israel's expanded military operations in Gaza following Hamas' attack on October 7th. Since the conflict's outset, there have been persistent concerns regarding the shortage of fuel and other crucial supplies for residents in Gaza. One significant challenge in delivering aid is the potential for Hamas militants to divert it for their own use.

According to the conversation in the call, a Gazan citizen mentioned that someone from the Ministry of Finance advised him to obtain diesel fuel from the Indonesian hospital. The hospital manager confirmed that a Hamas operative had already collected fuel the previous night.

"The Ministry of Finance official told me last night that I should fill up for him only if he needs to move at night. In the daytime, they will bring them 1000 liters."

In response to the citizen's request for more fuel, the hospital manager expressed his intention to check. The citizen emphasized the urgency, citing pressure and potential threats.

In an effort to address humanitarian needs, Israel has agreed to allow 100 humanitarian aid trucks per day into Gaza. However, there have been concerns that the aid provided may not fully meet the unprecedented humanitarian needs of the region. Israel aims to enhance aid delivery in the southern Gaza Strip to encourage civilians to relocate, allowing for continued military operations.

It's worth noting that all aid deliveries are designated for the civilian population, and if it is discovered that Hamas is diverting these resources, the deliveries will cease. Additionally, the IDF plans to use specialized "sponge bombs" to disrupt Hamas' network of underground tunnels. These chemical bombs are designed to seal off sections of the tunnels used by the terrorist group.